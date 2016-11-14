Steelers Nation Unite recognizes fan groups

Over the past weekend, Steelers Nation Unite recognized members of the military and groups of international fans through various events and experiences at Heinz Field.
As part of the team's Salute to Service game on Sunday, Steelers Nation Unite delivered a special surprise to a veteran in the stands. During the third quarter, Senior Airman Matt "Bucky" Love was pulled from his seat in Section 101. Waiting a few feet away was former running back and Vietnam War veteran Rocky Bleier, who then presented Love with a signed jersey as all of Heinz Field watched on the video board. Additionally, everyone in his row got rewarded from Steelers Nation Unite, as each fan received two passes to Bleier's one-man show, "The Play: with Rocky Bleier."
Prior to game day, the weekend began with an event in the PNC Champions Club to recognize more than 500 fans from Mexico who made the trip to Pittsburgh from Mexico to see their Steelers play. In addition to the access to the club level and terrace overlooking the field, the group was surprised with special appearances by Team President Art Rooney II and Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. As can be seen in the tweet below, the group was sure to bring their Terrible Towels and black and gold with them to show everyone that they were proud to be part of Steelers Nation.
Among the fans at the party was a group of about 100 fans from Monterrey, MX, who traveled to Pittsburgh on two buses. What is typically a 40-hour trip, and this was not the first time they made the journey, was made even longer for part of the group, as a mechanical issue led to a 10-hour delay and turned the travel into a 50-plus hour adventure. However, being recognized for their commitment and getting an up-close view of Heinz Field added to the highlights of the weekend.
In addition to the fans who came from Mexico for the game, there was also a group of 30 NFL fans who made the trip to Heinz Field from Denmark, with the majority being diehard Steelers fans. To recognize and thank them, Steelers Nation Unite invited the group to enter the stadium before gates opened to take photos at field level and in the Steelers tunnel. Claus Elming, who organized the trip and covered the NFL in Denmark for 14 years, waited until the morning of the game to tell the group about the experience. It should come as no surprise that the group was elated upon hearing the news.
