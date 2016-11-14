Steelers Nation Unite recognizes fan groups

In addition to the fans who came from Mexico for the game, there was also a group of 30 NFL fans who made the trip to Heinz Field from Denmark, with the majority being diehard Steelers fans. To recognize and thank them, Steelers Nation Unite invited the group to enter the stadium before gates opened to take photos at field level and in the Steelers tunnel. Claus Elming, who organized the trip and covered the NFL in Denmark for 14 years, waited until the morning of the game to tell the group about the experience. It should come as no surprise that the group was elated upon hearing the news.