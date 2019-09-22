Steelers Nation Unite

Steelers Nation shows their support

Sep 21, 2019 at 11:55 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Fans turned out in full force on Saturday night for the Steelers Nation Unite Road Warrior Block Party at the San Pedro Square Market in San Jose, in advance of today's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

And they brought plenty of energy with them as they came from near and far to mingle with fellow Steelers fans and hear from Steelers legends James Farrior and LaMarr Woodley, as well as enjoy a meet and greet with the two Super Bowl Champions.

Craig Wolfley and Tunch Ilkin, part of the Steelers radio broadcast team, also provided a game preview, with Mason Rudolph one of the hot topics.

There were also plenty of giveaways, from Terrible Towels, to autographed footballs, and even jerseys.

PHOTOS: Road Warrior block party in San Jose

Steelers Nation Unite hosted a Road Warrior block party for fans at San Pedro Square Market in San Jose, which featured appearances by Steelers Legends James Farrior and LaMarr Woodley

KSR_4242A
1 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3747
2 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4340
3 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4138
4 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4207
5 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3996
6 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4218
7 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4233
8 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4147
9 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4123
10 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4128
11 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4089
12 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4350
13 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4084
14 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4113
15 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4105
16 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4076
17 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4334
18 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4060
19 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4267
20 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4032
21 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4007
22 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4044
23 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3920
24 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4081
25 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3950
26 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3955
27 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3987
28 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3964
29 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3765
30 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4033
31 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4299
32 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3935
33 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3896
34 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3925
35 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3911
36 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3901
37 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3859
38 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3908
39 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3889
40 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3832
41 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3771
42 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3893
43 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3873
44 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4157
45 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3850
46 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3828
47 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3776
48 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_3789
49 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
KSR_4242
50 / 50
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Steelers Nation says #HereWeGo

The #HereWeGo hashtag was all over social media this week

news

Steelers Nation shows their support

Fans across the world gathered to show their love for the team

news

Colbert shares draft thoughts with SNU members

General Manager Kevin Colbert spent time on Monday talking with SNU members on a Steelers Huddle call

news

Rooney on 17-game schedule, fans, and more

Steelers President Art Rooney II spoke with fans during a call with Steelers Nation Unite members

news

Rehab is on schedule for Bush

Devin Bush gave insight into his rehab during the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle

news

Faneca: 'It's been amazing'

Steelers Nation Unite members had an opportunity to interact with Alan Faneca

news

A virtual sideline experience like no other

The Steelers are bringing the pregame experience to fans at home

news

Hilton opens up to Steelers fans

Mike Hilton brought his fun personality to the Steelers Unite Huddle

news

Haden setting his sights on 8 INTs

Joe Haden shared his thoughts with Steelers Nation Unite members following Tuesday's practice

news

Fitzpatrick looking to improve on last season

Minkah Fitzpatrick told Steelers Nation Unite members he wants to have six or seven interceptions in 2020

news

McDonald is seeing a completely different Ben

Vance McDonald shared his thoughts on how Ben Roethlisberger looks, training camp at Heinz Field and more with Steelers Nation Unite members

news

The Steelers Run and Walk goes virtual

Steelers fans from across the globe can take part in this year's event

Advertising