Steelers Nation shows their support

Fans turned out in full force on Saturday night for the Steelers Nation Unite Road Warrior Block Party at the San Pedro Square Market in San Jose, in advance of today's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
And they brought plenty of energy with them as they came from near and far to mingle with fellow Steelers fans and hear from Steelers legends James Farrior and LaMarr Woodley, as well as enjoy a meet and greet with the two Super Bowl Champions.
Craig Wolfley and Tunch Ilkin, part of the Steelers radio broadcast team, also provided a game preview, with Mason Rudolph one of the hot topics.
There were also plenty of giveaways, from Terrible Towels, to autographed footballs, and even jerseys.
