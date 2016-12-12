Steelers Nation represents in win at Buffalo

Flying Terrible Towels added a gold accent to the blue and red seats inside New Era Field on Sunday afternoon as Steelers Nation trekked to Buffalo for the team's victory over the Bills. It's not unexpected, of course, but there is always an appreciation and recognition that takes place when it comes to these displays of passion and loyalty.

Throughout the weekend, Steelers Nation Unite, the official home of Steelers Nation, made it a point to recognize individual and groups of fans who put their Steelers pride on display on the road.

It began on Saturday night with a special dinner at the team hotel for a group of members that came from as far away as Las Vegas and as close as Buffalo. In addition to the meal, fans enjoyed a Q&A and autograph session with Steelers Legend Jon Kolb.

Among the members who attended the event was Kelly Webster of Rochester, NY, who has enjoyed firsthand the benefits that come with being an official member of Steelers Nation Unite.

"Just meeting so many awesome people through social media and the events," Webster said when asked what she enjoys about being part of Steelers Nation Unite. "It's like a whole new family that I have. It's been awesome."