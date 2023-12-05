Trubisky wants to be thoughtfully aggressive

Knowing that, Trubisky isn't going to fear taking some shots downfield if he gets the opportunity.

"We're trying to score points," Trubisky said. "I'm going to be aggressive. I'm going to take care of the football, and we've got to play better as an offense. We're going against a good defense this week that is well-coached. So, we've got to do our job and execute.

"We want to be an aggressive offense. So whatever that means, taking care of football, we got to find ways to score points. That's the bottom line."

That's been an issue for the Steelers this season. They rank 28th in the NFL averaging 16 points per game. One of the teams behind them are the Patriots, who are 32nd in the league at 12.3 points per game.

So, balancing an aggressive mindset with not turning the ball over and giving the Patriots a short field on which to work for an easy score is crucial.

"It's always a fine line," said Trubisky. "I think you can ask any quarterback that you want to be aggressive, but if you're too safe with the football, you're not going to move it. So, you've got to know what you can do. And you always have got to take care of football. But sometimes you've just got to believe in yourself that you can make the throws to move the ball down the field and score points."