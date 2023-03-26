Tomlin likes competition free agency has added

Holcomb had been a four-year starter for the Commanders, while Roberts had been a starter in his previous four seasons with the Patriots and three with the Dolphins.

It's not a change in philosophy for the Steelers at inside linebacker. It was simply an attempt to get better play there.

"It is a veteran-guys-that-are-capable plan," Tomlin said. "E Rob, we are highly familiar with since he came out of (the University of) Houston. We were down there at his pro day and just liked his play demeanor. And that has not changed over the seven years that has been his career. So we're glad to add him into the fold. And Holcomb is an athletic guy. He can run. He can do a lot of things. He's put together nice body work in Washington."

Those weren't the lone outside free agent moves made this offseason, as veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson was signed to help ease the loss of Cameron Sutton, who signed with the Lions.

Tomlin has known Peterson, the cousin of former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, since he was a teenager. And he compared the signing of the veteran, eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time first-team All-Pro, to another signing the Steelers made recently, that of veteran cornerback Joe Haden.

"The intangible quality, his football character, his love and passion for the game," Tomlin said of what made Peterson attractive. "I think that is something to be learned from. Pat obviously is a guy that brings up and beyond his resume and play came from playmaking capabilities, which is an asset to football teams. When guys are living examples of what to do, how to go about this professional football business, I just think we all benefit from that and he is that."

And there is still more work to be done. Tomlin noted that free agency isn't done yet and the Steelers also will continue to add players in the draft at the end of April, as well.