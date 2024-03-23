 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL Annual League Meeting ready to kick off

Mar 23, 2024 at 07:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The NFL's Annual League Meeting will be held from March 24-27, in Orlando, Florida, with a busy slate on tap for the owners regarding playing rules and bylaw and resolution proposals submitted by clubs up for vote, including one by the Steelers to move the league's trading deadline back one week to the Tuesday after the Week 9 games, from the Tuesday after the Week 8 games.

We will have you completely covered with all of the details from the meeting, including exclusive content with Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan.

Fans will be able to watch exclusive video content On Demand on Steelers.com, the Steelers Mobile App, as well as on the Steelers social media channels. There will also be plenty of news coming your way via editorial coverage and live broadcasts and reports on SNR from Orlando.

What's on tap this week from the NFL's Annual League Meeting:

- Exclusive 1-on-1 video interview with Coach Mike Tomlin.

- Exclusive 1-on-1 video interview with General Manager Omar Khan.

- Video and editorial coverage of Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan's general media availability from Orlando. In addition, there will be a breakdown of the voting on the rules that are passed.

- SNR Drive will broadcast live from the NFL's Annual League Meeting. Co-Hosts Dale Lolley and Matt Williamson will broadcast Sunday-Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. ET, on Steelers Nation Radio. If you miss the live broadcast, you can always catch the programs on podcast.

- A special video-cast version of SNR Drive from the NFL's Annual League Meeting will also be available on Steelers.com and the Steelers Official YouTube channel.

Related Content

news

Khan excited for draft after busy free agency period

Steelers GM will still look to continue to add to the team over the next month
news

WATCH: SNR Drive Videocast - March 28

Matt Williamson & Dale Lolley discuss Tuesday's storylines from the NFL 2023 Annual League Meetings
news

WATCH: SNR Drive Videocast - March 27

Matt Williamson & Dale Lolley discuss Monday's storylines from the NFL 2023 Annual League Meetings
news

Tomlin building option for who lines up with Fitzpatrick

Steelers continuing to build on the back end of their defense
news

Tomlin likes competition free agency has added

Steelers head coach like the veteran component the team has acquired
news

Full coverage of Annual League Meeting coming your way

The NFL's Annual League Meeting will take place in Phoenix, Arizona this week
Advertising