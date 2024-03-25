Tomlin: Work still to be done on secondary

One option the Steelers could also turn to would be a potential return of Peterson.

The 13-year veteran spent time both outside and in the slot for the Steelers in 2023. Peterson hasn't signed elsewhere in free agency and has expressed some interest in a return to Pittsburgh, where he had 42 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses last season.

Tomlin said that remains a possibility.

"We're open to it as well," Tomlin said. "But, you know, there's so much business in front of us and we just felt like it was appropriate to be transparent with him to give him an opportunity to assess what's out there totality."

• Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald retired last week after 10 seasons with the Rams.

Tomlin was asked about his thoughts on the former Pitt star and Pittsburgh native.

Donald frequently has worked out at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, which the Steelers share with the University of Pittsburgh, in the offseason over the course of his career.

"I think my memories about him are probably more personal than an impact on the game," Tomlin said "I've had the pleasure of knowing him since he was about 18 years old and I just have witnessed his relationship that he has had with the game. I've seen him get out of his car when it was still very dark in the morning and working solo over the course of a 12-month calendar.