Khan didn't foresee getting both Wilson, Fields

"Nothing has changed. I still have a lot of faith in Kenny Pickett," Khan said. "Kenny's a good football player, a good quarterback. I think he's got a big future in the NFL. Things just kind of evolved. I couldn't really have foreseen that things would go the way they did."

• Khan said all options remain on the table for the Steelers to upgrade at the center position. The Steelers released Mason Cole, their starter at the position, at the end of the 2023 season. And while a number of free agent centers have signed deals across the league, the Steelers have remained patient on that front.

As things currently stand, veteran Nate Herbig is the team's top option at center, while right guard James Daniels also has played center in his career.

"All options are still on the table. There's some players out there still that are free agents. There's maybe some trade opportunities, and then that there's a draft," Khan said. "But you know, we have Herbig around and as I mentioned to you guys in Indy, we have some offensive lineman to have some versatility but it's a work in progress."

The key is having that patient approach to address the issue.

"You just have to be patient," Khan said. "I'm confident by the time we get to the start of the season, you will have the right 53 guys for us regardless of position, but you just have to be patient and understand that. When you lose one opportunity, it's not the last opportunity. There's going to be an opportunity to address it in other ways. So be patient, something's going to happen."

• The Steelers made a proposal to the NFL to move the trade deadline back seven days from Week 8 to Week 9. While there's another proposal out there to move it back to Week 10, those will be discussed here for vote Tuesday.

Khan said the Steelers made their proposal to acknowledge that the league has gone to an 18-week season when it shifted from 16 to 17 games.