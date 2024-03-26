Rooney happy with new market, excited about additions

First, the league voted to ban the "hip-drop tackle," which is considered dangerous because of the injuries that occur when a defender drags an offensive player down from behind and allows his weight to fall on the back of the offensive player's legs.

"As you may recall, we lost Le'Veon Bell for a whole season because of a tackle like that a ways back," Rooney said referring to Bell being injured in a 2015 game. "We've heard concerns about it for a while now. I think the biggest question is, you know, our officials have a hard enough job, and it is a hard call, so it will be interesting to see how it gets called. But there's no question it can be a dangerous play."

The other major playing change that most fans will notice immediately is that to the rules involving kickoffs.

Owners voted 29-3 to make changes to how that play is set up, taking into account suggestions from special teams coaches across the league.

Per the new rules, kickoffs will remain at the 35-yard line. But the remaining 10 players from the kicking unit will line up at the opposing team's 40-yard line. The receiving team can line up with a maximum of two return men deep within 20-yard line – what is being called the "landing zone" – while at least seven players must line up in what's being called the "set-up zone," between their own 30 and 35.

After the ball is kicked, the kicker is not permitted to cross the 50-yard line, while the other 10 coverage players cannot move until the ball hits the ground, an opposing player in the landing zone or goes into the end zone.