Tomlin building option for who lines up with Fitzpatrick

That would be one option in regard to replacing Edmunds – but probably not on a full-time basis.

But he certainly wouldn't be the first former All-Pro cornerback to make such a switch. Others, such as Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive backs Rod Woodson and Charles Woodson have shined late in their careers after moving from cornerback to safety.

At his introductory press conference two weeks ago, Peterson, who turns 33 in July, said he's open to doing more than just playing on the outside at cornerback.

"Going into Year 13, I always used to beg my coaches, like, 'Man, just put me other places,'" Peterson said. "Because I always felt like if you're able to have a quality athlete, you just don't want to limit him into one thing. You want to make it hard on the quarterback. You want to make it as hard as possible on the quarterback throughout downs. So, if you know a guy is going to be lined up in a certain spot every single possession, he's going to know how to avoid that guy."

That's what the Steelers did with Fitzpatrick in 2022 with the addition of Damontae Kazee. Though Kazee missed the first half of the season with a fractured arm, when he returned in the second half, the team utilized a three-safety package with Fitzpatrick and Edmunds that allowed him to play in the slot, in the deep middle or at a variety of other spots on the field.

Kazee also could be in the mix for some different duties in 2023.

And, it might not necessarily matter who is considered the strong safety and who is the free.