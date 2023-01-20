A memorable start to second half of season

After getting a defensive stop, the Steelers drove the length of the field on their opening possession of the second half, but Wright missed a 39-yard field goal.

He redeemed himself on the next possession, kicking a 33-yard field goal to put the Steelers ahead 13-10 early in the fourth quarter. And the Steelers put the game away as Kazee picked off Dalton, giving the offense the ball back at the New Orleans 44.

Pickett scored on a 1-yard run to give the Steelers a 20-10 lead that would hold up.

The game marked the first game-winning drive – a drive that puts your team ahead in the fourth quarter – of Pickett's career.

Najee Harris, who had 20 carries for 99 yards, helped run out the clock after the Steelers got the ball back with just over 4:30 remaining as they picked up their third win of the season.

The Steelers rushed for 217 yards in the game, their first game of more than 200 yards since doing it against the Bills in 2016.

"We need more of it, especially coming from me," said Harris. "I have to provide more like that. We have to build off this.