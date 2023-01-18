A memorable one-handed catch

Every NFL season is filled with remarkable games, moments and plays. The Steelers' 2022 season was no different. Here is the first of the top five games, moments or plays of the season for the Steelers.

#5 – GEORGE PICKENS REMARKABLE CATCH VS. BROWNS

Thurs., Sept. 22 at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

To set the stage, realize that heading into a Week 3 meeting against the Browns in Cleveland, rookie George Pickens had two receptions on five targets in the first two games of the season.

Pickens, the Steelers' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had made a number of remarkable catches in training camp and carried that over into the preseason. But over the first two weeks of the season, he had been quiet.

With 1:32 remaining in the first quarter and the Steelers trailing the Browns, 7-0, quarterback Mitch Trubisky took a shotgun snap, pumped a fake to his left and rolled to his right. Pickens, working downfield against Cleveland rookie cornerback Martin Emerson, wasn't necessarily open, but he did have some space between himself and the sideline.

Trubisky, seeing that, threw the ball to the outside, hoping to give the rookie a chance to make a play.

Pickens certainly did that, reaching up and behind himself with his right hand to haul in the pass from Trubisky as he went to the ground for a 36-yard gain. It was more of what those who had been at Saint Vincent College had seen on a regular basis. But this was the first time he had pulled off a catch like that in an NFL game.