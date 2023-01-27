A memorable night celebrating Franco

The most highly anticipated event of the season was the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception, voted the greatest play in NFL history in the league's 100-year celebration in 2020.

The Steelers were slated to face their old nemesis, the Raiders, in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1972 play that announced the dynasty of the 1970s and was the first playoff win in franchise history.

The game was slated to take place on Christmas Eve, one day after the actual 50th anniversary of the game. And as part of the celebration, the team announced it would retire the No. 32 of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris – the architect of the Immaculate Reception – in a halftime ceremony.

Tragically, Harris passed away just three days before the Steelers were set to make his jersey the third retired number in franchise history and two days before the actual golden anniversary of the play.

The weather also turned for the worse, as temperatures dipped to sub-zero levels in the days leading up to the game. Officially, the temperature at kickoff had risen to 8 degrees, making it the second-coldest home game in franchise history.