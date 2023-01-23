A memorable finish to Steelers' season

Every NFL season is filled with remarkable moments and plays. The Steelers' 2022 season was no different. Here is the first of the top five plays or moments of the season for the Steelers.

#3 FINISHING TOUCHES

The Steelers hadn't been above .500 since their Week 1 victory over the Bengals, but they had an opportunity to get there in Week 18 at Acrisure Stadium.

Standing in their way was the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson had been suspended by the NFL for the first 11 games of the 2022 season for violation of the league's personal conduct policy. The former Pro Bowl quarterback had joined the Browns in the offseason via trade with Houston, but had missed the first meeting with the Steelers.

Nothing like making a good first impression with the new neighbors.

The Steelers welcomed Watson to the division, sacking him seven times and intercepting him twice in a 28-14 victory that also gave the Steelers their 19th consecutive non-losing season, tying the Patriots for the second-longest such streak in NFL history.