A memorable start to the season

Every NFL season is filled with remarkable moments and plays. The Steelers' 2022 season was no different. Here is the first of the top five plays or moments of the season for the Steelers.

#2 MINKAH STEALS THE SHOW

During training camp at Saint Vincent College, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expected his defense to be great and dominant.

With All-Pro players such as outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, defensive tackle Cam Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, why not?

"We have all of the talent in the world, all the experience in the world," Fitzpatrick said, agreeing with his head coach's assessment. "It's going to be a solid, solid defense all across the board."

Fitzpatrick didn't just talk the talk. In the team's regular season opener in Cincinnati against the Bengals, he walked the walk.

Heyward sacked Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow on the defense's first play from scrimmage. Fitzpatrick did his teammate one better on the defense's second play from scrimmage, intercepting Burrow and returning the ball 31 yards for a touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead.