Transactions

Steelers make two trades; release five players

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

-->> Steelers Initial 53-man Roster

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon by making several moves, including two trades.

The Steelers made a trade with the Denver Broncos for linebacker Malik Reed.The team also acquired offensive lineman Jesse Davis from the Minnesota Vikings.

The team was looking to bolster depth behind outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and Reed provides plenty of experience.

"He is an edge guy that provides good quality depth for us there," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "He has played a lot. He has played over 700 snaps the last two seasons. He was kind of the third guy that got elevated and played a lot in Denver because of circumstances. He brings the type of experience that is helpful to us. We're excited about having him. He is young and experienced. He is 26. I talked to him this morning and he is excited about getting on this moving train and putting his hand in the pile along with the rest of us."

He has started 34 of the 45 games he played in over three seasons with the Broncos. Reed has recorded 118 tackles, 71 of them solo stops, 15 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

"I like his motor," said Tomlin. "He appears to be an attention to detail guy. He plays bigger than his measurables. He's got a nice inside long arm. He is capable of rushing from both sides. There is a lot that is attractive about his game."

Davis, in his sixth season, has played in 80 games, with 72 starts. He played with Miami (2017-21). He was signed by the Vikings in 2022.

Davis was the third player in Dolphins history to start games at four different offensive line positions (right tackle, right guard, left guard and left tackle). He also became one of five players in franchise history to start at three positions on the offensive line in a season (2017) and the only first-year player to do.

Davis, a four-year letter winner and three-year starter, played in 39 games (27 starts) at Idaho (2011-14).

The team released several familiar faces, including linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne and running back Anthony McFarland.

Allen has played in 33 games, starting three, since he was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Layne was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 43 games over three seasons without any starts.

McFarland was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games, 11 in 2020 and two in 2021, in two seasons.

The team also released veteran offensive linemen Joe Haeg and Trent Scott.

-->> Steelers Initial 53-man Roster

* * *

The Steelers made their first round of roster cuts on Tuesday morning, releasing 23 players while also waiving one injured.

Among those released in the first wave of cuts were defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, who played in 11 games in 2020 and 15 in 2021, including two starts. Also released was Buddy Johnson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Carlos Davis, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

On the defensive side of the ball the team released defensive backs Elijah Riley, Chris Steele, and Linden Stephens; linebackers Ron'Dell Carter, Johnson, Hamilcar Rashed, Delontae Scott, and James Vaughters; and defensive linemen Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Donovan Jeter, and Mondeaux.

On offense, the team released offensive linemen William Dunkle, Adrian Ealy, Chaz Green, John Leglue, and Ryan McCollum, running back Max Borghi; tight ends Kevin Rader and Jace Sternberger; and receivers Tyler Snead, Tyler Vaughns and Cody White.

The team also waived/injured defensive back Carlins Platel.

The Steelers open the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Paycor Stadium. For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

