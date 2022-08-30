Steelers 2022 53-man roster

The Steelers trimmed their roster to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, and below is a breakdown of the roster.
Players are listed by position in alphabetical order.
Offense (25)
Quarterbacks (3): Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky
Running Backs/Fullbacks (4): Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Warren, Derek Watt
Offensive Line (8): Mason Cole, James Daniels, Jesse Davis, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor
Tight Ends (3): Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward
Wide Receivers (7): Miles Boykin, Calvin Austin III, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Gunner Olszewski, George Pickens, Steven Sims
Defense (25)
Defensive Line (7): Montravius Adams, Tyson Alualu, Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley
Linebackers (8): Devin Bush, Alex Highsmith, Myles Jack, Malik Reed, Mark Robinson, Robert Spillane, Derrek Tuszka, T.J. Watt
Defensive Backs (10): Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Arthur Maulet, Tre Norwood, James Pierre, Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon
Specialists (3)
Kicker: Chris Boswell
Punter: Pressley Harvin III
Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
