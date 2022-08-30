Steelers 2022 53-man roster

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers trimmed their roster to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, and below is a breakdown of the roster.

Players are listed by position in alphabetical order.

Offense (25)

Quarterbacks (3): Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky

Running Backs/Fullbacks (4): Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Warren, Derek Watt

Offensive Line (8): Mason Cole, James Daniels, Jesse Davis, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor

Tight Ends (3): Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Wide Receivers (7): Miles Boykin, Calvin Austin III, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Gunner Olszewski, George Pickens, Steven Sims

Defense (25)

Defensive Line (7): Montravius Adams, Tyson Alualu, Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley

Linebackers (8): Devin Bush, Alex Highsmith, Myles Jack, Malik Reed, Mark Robinson, Robert Spillane, Derrek Tuszka, T.J. Watt

Defensive Backs (10): Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Arthur Maulet, Tre Norwood, James Pierre, Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon

Specialists (3)

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Punter: Pressley Harvin III

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

