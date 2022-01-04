Steelers latest playoff scenario

Step one was completed on Monday night when the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field, but there are more steps to go for the Steelers if they are going to make it into the postseason.

And unfortunately, it's not all in their control.

Five AFC teams have already clinched a playoff berth, but two spots remain going into Week 18 and there are still five AFC teams in the hunt.

For the Steelers, it all starts with needing a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Steelers first and foremost must defeat the Ravens, who are also still in the playoff picture, to remain in the postseason race. They defeated the Ravens earlier this season, in Week 13, putting out a late win, 20-19, at Heinz Field.

But they also need a little help along the way.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) also must defeat the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) in Jacksonville, where the Colts haven't won since 2014. The Colts are in a fight of their own for a postseason spot, with their situation being win and they are in.