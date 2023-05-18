Benton has a strong grasp on trench fighting

Kolodziej, now at Stanford, was Wisconsin's strength coach when Benton arrived on campus in Madison, Wis., in 2019 and started six of the Badgers' 13 games as a true freshman.
But the 2001 seventh-round draft pick out of Wisconsin by the Giants who spent a decade in professional football – including as a defensive lineman for the Vikings in 2006 under then-defensive coordinator Mike Tomlin – knows what it takes to play in the NFL.
And Kolodziej, now the defensive line coach at Stanford, immediately saw Benton had what it takes.
"Initially, I was the strength coach when he first came in," Kolodziej said. "I didn't get a chance to go on the road and recruit him. I knew about him because the AD/basketball coach down there (Ben McCormick) was a backup quarterback, we played together at Wisconsin. That's how I really heard about him, was through him and him bringing him up. When you first saw the kid, you were like, 'Damn, he looks like and NFL-ready body right now, frame-wise.'"
And it didn't take long for the freshman to make an impact.
Despite being the first athlete from his high school to go to a Division I program in any sport in 30 years, Benton had 12 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks as a true freshman defensive tackle.
When Kolodziej took over as the Badgers' defensive line coach in 2021, Benton took off and became a dominant player.
"Anybody that says (he can't rush the passer), clearly didn't watch his tape. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but I would put his QB hits and pressures against any interior d-lineman," Kolodziej said. "If you watch the tape, he is constantly harassing the quarterback. I know he had over 10 QB hits, not including sacks. Anybody that claims that, it's a lazy analysis that somebody else put out there, maybe from when he was a sophomore, right?