Benton has a strong grasp on trench fighting

"I think that translates over because you do have one-on-ones and you've got to win your one-on-one matchups in the NFL. I think that's a good thing. And then it's just that competitive edge that wrestling gives you, conditioning. The practices are hard. The meets are a little bit easier, but the practices are hard. You're running around conditioning. It's no different than football."

Benton loves the physicality of both sports. And it was something he shared with his teammates at Wisconsin.

During his senior season, Benton took it upon himself to take other players on the Badgers' defensive front Wisconsin's wrestling room for workouts, something he had done prior to that by himself.

"I feel like it helped me keep up my conditioning, also with flexibility and stuff like that," Benton said. "I talked to Nick (Herbig) and got the outside linebackers to come up, the defensive line. We kind of wrestled around, and I showed them how it correlates with football. It took off from there."

Kolodziej said the move shows Benton's natural leadership and drive.

"It was impressive the last couple of years, and it's a credit to him," Kolodziej said of Benton's overall improvement. "This last offseason, every Wednesday, unprompted by anyone on the coaching staff, he got the d-line together to go up into the wrestling room and work on mobility and just some different escape moves, things like that.