Porter's talent passed the test in 2022

And the 6-foot-2, 198-pound cornerback is blessed with both the ability to understand what he was being shown and then take it to the field.

"He's got a lot of great attributes, size, length, competitive, tough. Really good," said Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "Really glad we were able to get him to come in and contribute to our team. We're looking forward to him coming in, competing and having an opportunity to help us win games this year. There's no red shirts, none of that stuff. Hopefully, when he gets here, we'll get right to work."

Given his exposure to many of the things the Steelers ask of their cornerbacks and what he did at Penn State, that's not a stretch. Porter isn't a finished product, but he's an extremely talented and confident player.

"It's the advantage of having a dad that was so talented. And just being around the Steelers organization, you're a sponge to greatness," said Smith. "You're around winning. You're around success. You're around a Pro Bowl dad. You're around a great organization and it just rubs off on you. He brought that to us. We just tried to refine some things. He's such a hard worker and dedicated to being the best version of himself, I'm just excited to see him take these next steps and continue to grow."

What he can turn into is up to him.

But Smith knew early on in Porter's stay at Penn State he had a chance to be special. As it turned out, he's the highest-draft defensive back in Nittany Lions' history.

"His sophomore year. We were playing Wisconsin. It might have been the first or second play of the game. It was the first series, we blitzed him off the edge, and to be honest, he looked like his dad coming off the edge," Smith recalled. "You could see, 'Oh man, we got one.' From there, he just developed. He eliminated one side of the field. We were just blessed to have him. We're appreciative of the Porter family and just super happy for the family."

While he might have been disappointed at just slipping out of the first round, Porter's draft spot also exceeded that of his father, a third-round pick of the Steelers in 1999.

But until he wins a Super Bowl, is named to the All-Decade and All-Pro teams as his father was five times – two on the first team and three on the second – there's going to be work to be done.

There's also little doubt Porter will attack that work.