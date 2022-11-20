Steelers inactives for Week 11 vs. Bengals

Today's Steelers inactives report isn't so much about who isn't playing, but who is playing.

Just over a week after having an appendectomy, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will play today against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

Fitzpatrick missed last week's game against the New Orleans Saints but returned to practice this week and is ready to go.

"It's pretty good," said Fitzpatrick. "Obviously, you feel it a few days off of surgery, on the table. You feel it. I just want to keep working and when Sunday comes around, we'll see how I feel."

Fitzpatrick said on Thursday night of last week he felt some pain in his stomach, an unusual fullness.

"It started Thursday night. I just felt full in my belly," said Fitzpatrick. "Friday, I practiced, and I was fine. Saturday did walkthrough and I was fine. I told the trainers I still felt the pain."

Getting Fitzpatrick back for this week's game will be a plus for the defense, who will be as healthy as they have been all season.

"Minkah is a stubborn guy, so he does kind of what he wants and we all just kind of fall in line," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "So, I'm happy that he's gonna try to go and hopefully he's able to go. He's a dynamic player for us and just an overall tone setter, so if he can play, I'll be excited to have him."

Watt is playing in his second straight game after missing seven games while on the Reserve/Injured List.

"It took us a few days, but I'm finally back and I'm expecting to feel much better as the weeks progress here," said Watt. "I feel good about the week that I've had."

The only starter on defense who will be sidelined today is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. He has been hampered by a hamstring injury all season, missing Weeks 4-7. He returned in Week 8, but the hamstring has forced him to miss the last two games.