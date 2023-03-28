Khan excited for draft after busy free agency period

The Steelers aren't tearing up the way they evaluate players completely. But Weidl, with input from the rest of the coaching staff, will help set the team's draft board.

"I'd say for the most part, the process is very similar to the way we did it before but just having fresh ideas, you know, Andy, Mark Sadowski, Sheldon white, just just hearing how they did certain things," Khan said. "We've incorporated some of those ideas without getting into detail.

"When we went to the Senior Bowl, we added some different things to how we looked at things. But we've had some great, fresh ideas from those guys. But for the most part, I'd say it's the same, very similar."

And while Khan said at the NFL Scouting Combine, he considers himself aggressive, he might not be aggressive when it comes to the upcoming draft in particular.

The Steelers currently have three picks in the first two rounds, owning 17, 32 and 49 after acquiring Chicago's second-round pick via the trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline last season. They have seven selections overall.

And in this year's draft, which is considered deep, if somewhat lacking in immediate stars, the additional early picks are attractive.