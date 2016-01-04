"Steelers fans are everywhere."

The 2015 regular season was just the latest showcase in a long-running history of loyalty and passion from Steelers fans around the world. All season long, be it on game day at Heinz Field or at Bub's Dive Bar in San Diego, Steelers Nation proudly represented their team – and came from all parts of the globe to do so.

Fans represented Denmark, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Mexico and Australia (among others) in some capacity at a Steelers game during the regular season – both at home and on the road. That was in addition to the throngs of fans who traveled across the U.S. or already lived in the road cities and proudly sport their black and gold all year long.

Through Steelers Nation Unite, the Steelers official loyalty program, these fans found themselves being recognized and rewarded for their loyalty and dedication to their team.