Faulkner wants to get Trubisky into a rhythm

That could be especially important against the Colts.

Indianapolis has aligned in zone defenses 88.5 percent of the time this season, the highest percentage of zone defense in the NFL. The Colts also have blitzed just 19.2 percent of the time, according to NFL NextGen stats. As a result, opponents have gotten the ball out of their hands quickly and in rhythm for the most part this season, throwing the ball in just 2.49 seconds. Only two teams have opponents getting the ball out more quickly against them this season.

That could bode well for Trubisky.

When he's thrown the ball in 2.5 seconds or less this season, he has a 106.7 passer rating, completing 35 of 50 passes for 315 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. When he's held the ball for 2.5 seconds or more, his passer rating falls to 22.7, as he's completed 16 of 34 passes for 148 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

It's a limited sample size for Trubisky, who will be making his second start of the season for an injured Kenny Pickett, but it's not all that different from his career numbers. In the 68 games in which he's played in his career, Trubisky has a 95.5 passer rating when he gets rid of the ball in 2.5 seconds or less, but 75.1 when the throw comes out in 2.5 seconds or longer.

Faulkner recognizes that.

"Absolutely," he said. "And like I said earlier, we're trying to streamline things so he can do just that, plays he's comfortable with, so the ball can get out his hand quickly and get it to the guys, put the guys in spots we want them in so they could get the ball out, be the ones that are receiving the ball when it comes out quick."