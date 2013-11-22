Steelers-Browns Rivalry: Welcome Back

Nov 22, 2013 at 06:50 AM

Photo Gallery: Top 10 Classic Steelers at Browns

Steelers Browns Rivalry:The First Win "What's the Matter?"  *End of an Era       *

September 12, 1999, Cleveland Browns StadiumSteelers 43, Browns 0

After a three-year absence, the Cleveland Browns made their return to the NFL. But the Steelers played spoilers, crushing the Browns 43-0 in the opening game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. QB Kordell Stewart started off the scoring with a one-yard run midway through the first quarter. K Kris Brown made

11222013_Steelers-Browns_WardTD.jpg

two field goals and Stewart connected with RB Richard Huntleyon a five-yard pass in the second quarter to give Pittsburgh a 20-0 lead at halftime. Huntley added a three-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead, 26-0. Brown added another field goal, Huntley recorded his third touchdown of the game on a 21-yard touchdown reception and WR Hines Ward recorded his first career receiving touchdown, a one-yarder, all in the fourth quarter. The Steelers finished 15-of-21 on third-down conversions and recorded a season-high 217 rushing yards. The Steelers defense allowed just 40 total net yards, which are the fewest net yards allowed in a single game since 1950.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers top Seahawks, 30-23

Steelers rush for more than 200 yards in first win in Seattle since 1983
news

From the Press Room: Steelers at Seahawks

Coach Mike Tomlin, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and running back Najee Harris share their take on the win over the Seahawks
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

122 yards, 4.5 average, 2 TDs were what the team needed in Seattle
news

Steelers inactives for Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Find out who won't play today as the Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field
Advertising