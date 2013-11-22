Steelers-Browns Rivalry: Welcome Back

two field goals and Stewart connected with RB Richard Huntleyon a five-yard pass in the second quarter to give Pittsburgh a 20-0 lead at halftime. Huntley added a three-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead, 26-0. Brown added another field goal, Huntley recorded his third touchdown of the game on a 21-yard touchdown reception and WR Hines Ward recorded his first career receiving touchdown, a one-yarder, all in the fourth quarter. The Steelers finished 15-of-21 on third-down conversions and recorded a season-high 217 rushing yards. The Steelers defense allowed just 40 total net yards, which are the fewest net yards allowed in a single game since 1950.