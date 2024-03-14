 Skip to main content
Transactions

Steelers acquire Jackson in trade with Panthers

Mar 13, 2024 at 09:03 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers acquired cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round pick, the 178th overall, from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round pick, the 240th overall.

Jackson, who will be entering his seventh season, was selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 55th overall pick.

"It's a little bit surreal now," Jackson said in an interview for SNR Drive. "It's one thing getting traded to a team, it's another thing getting traded to a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, a franchise I have been admiring for a very long time, since childhood. I am super blessed. Just ready to get to work.

"I always admired the Steelers. I always admired what this logo stood for and the greatness that comes with it. I am ready to tap into that greatness."

Jackson played in 80 games in six seasons for the Panthers, starting 76. He has 302 tackles, 247 of them solo stops, 46 passes defensed, 15 tackles for a loss, 14 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one sack.

Jackson holds several Panthers' records, including the second-most interceptions in his first three seasons with 10. He also became the first player in team history to return a two-point conversion attempt for a defensive score when he intercepted Saints' quarterback Drew Brees in Week 15 in 2018, returning it 98 yards for a touchdown.

In 2023 he started 16 games, recording 59 tackles, including 49 solo stops, and a career-high five tackles for a loss. He also had five passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Jackson played at LSU where he appeared in 37 games, starting 25. He recorded 116 tackles, four tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 22 pass breakups and one sack. He was also named Sporting News Second Team All-American and All-SEC Second Team in his final season (2017) after recording 51 tackles, three and a half tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception.

PHOTOS: Steelers acquire Donte Jackson via trade

Steelers acquire Donte Jackson via trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts to his hit of Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts to his hit of Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) runs after intercepting the football again the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) runs after intercepting the football again the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cornerback (26) Donte Jackson of the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Cornerback (26) Donte Jackson of the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) tackles Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) tackles Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends in the secondary during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends in the secondary during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, left, intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, left, intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after making a play on defense during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after making a play on defense during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE -Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 wide receiver he's been lacking, acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 for cornerback Donte Jackson.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
FILE -Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 wide receiver he's been lacking, acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 for cornerback Donte Jackson.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DONTE JACKSON SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:

DEFENSIVE:

Total Tackles
11 at Miami Dolphins, Nov 28, 2021

Solo Tackles
10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct 23, 2022
1 more at 10.

Sacks
1.0 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Oct 28, 2018

Passes Defensed
3 at Green Bay Packers, Nov 10, 2019

Forced Fumbles
1 vs. Houston Texans, Oct 29, 2023
2 more at 1.

Fumble Recoveries
1 vs. Tennessee Titans, Nov 03, 2019

Tackles For Loss
2 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec 31, 2023
1 more at 2.

Interceptions
2 at Arizona Cardinals, Sep 22, 2019
1 more at 2.

Interception Return Yards
66 at Los Angeles Chargers, Sep 27, 2020

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Special Teams Tackles
1 at Washington Redskins, Oct 14, 2018

Special Teams Fumble Recoveries
1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sep 12, 2019

