 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jackson excited to join Steelers after trade from Panthers

Mar 13, 2024 at 09:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

Sitting in his brand new white Steelers golf polo shirt, Donte Jackson was all smiles.

Acquired via a trade with the Panthers in a deal that saw the Steelers send wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a seventh-round pick for Jackson and a sixth-round pick from Carolina, Jackson is joining a team that has shown interest in him since he first came into the NFL as a second-round draft pick out of LSU in 2018.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was on hand at LSU's pro day in 2018 when Jackson ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash – bettering his NFL Scouting Combine time of 4.32 seconds – and was one of just two head coaches on hand to witness that performance.

"Coach Tomlin, he was on me a lot coming out of college, and a lot when I was getting ready to sign my second contract," the 28-year-old Jackson said Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I signed a second contract with the Panthers and the Steelers were right there. This past trade deadline, they were right there. And now they're right there again. So, I just feel like it's meant to be. I can't even express the amount of respect and gratitude I have for this organization for not only taking the chance on me but making me a guy that they focus on getting, that they really showed they wanted for years and years now. I'm finally getting to be here.

"I feel like it happened at the time it was supposed to happen. I've been playing my best ball. I'm just happy to get out there with this great defense and shock the league. I just can't wait."

--> Related News: Steelers acquire Jackson via trade

PHOTOS: Steelers acquire Donte Jackson via trade

Steelers acquire Donte Jackson via trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts to his hit of Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
1 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts to his hit of Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
2 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) encourages the crowd to get loud during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
3 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) runs after intercepting the football again the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
4 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) runs after intercepting the football again the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cornerback (26) Donte Jackson of the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
5 / 12

Cornerback (26) Donte Jackson of the Carolina Panthers against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
6 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) tackles Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
7 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) tackles Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
8 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends in the secondary during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
9 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends in the secondary during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, left, intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
10 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, left, intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after making a play on defense during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
11 / 12

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) reacts after making a play on defense during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE -Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 wide receiver he's been lacking, acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 for cornerback Donte Jackson.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
12 / 12

FILE -Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 wide receiver he's been lacking, acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 for cornerback Donte Jackson.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

A seven-year NFL veteran, Jackson spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers, appearing in 80 career games.

At 5-10, 180 pounds, he's a savvy outside cornerback with 14 career interceptions who will be capable of lining up opposite second-year corner Joey Porter Jr. in a secondary that also includes All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Jackson and Fitzpatrick aren't strangers. Both were high picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and played against each other three times when Jackson was at LSU and Fitzpatrick at Alabama.

"I've been a huge fan of Minkah since we came in the league," Jackson said. We came into the league the same year, and we played in college against each other three years in a row. So I've always always been a fan of Minkah. He's an exceptional player. His football IQ through the roof. So I'm just just getting out there to be with a guy who just makes football easier for his teammates and his running mates. Getting to go out there with one of the league's best safeties, it's going to be amazing."

Jackson will be counted on to help replace some of the Steelers' losses in the secondary. Both Levi Wallace and nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan are free agents, while the Steelers also released veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson recently.

That leaves Porter as the only cornerback with starting experience returning on the Steelers' roster. Jackson is a fan of Porter's game after watching him in a season that saw him finish as a finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"I've watched so much film on Joey," Jackson said. "I probably can tell you every one of his plays from his rookie year. He's exceptional. I just can't wait to go out there and watch him up close and personal and take the field with him and just do everything that this franchise deserves from its corners."

Jackson was a starter from Day 1 with the Panthers. As a rookie in 2018, he and Carolina made the trip to Pittsburgh in a game in which he was matched up on former Steelers star Antonio Brown quite a bit in a 52-21 Pittsburgh victory.

That game left a lasting impression on Jackson.

"I remember being a rookie and coming to Heinz Field for the first time and being just amazed at the heritage and the culture that's just oozing throughout that stadium," Jackson said. "I remember being just starstruck at that. I remember seeing Big Ben (Roethlisberger) for the first time as a rookie, you know, being starstruck at that and AB and all those guys, just the amount of greatness that's attached to this franchise."

And now he's a part of it and the stability the franchise brings with it.

In six seasons in Carolina, Jackson played for five different head coaches. He's looking forward to working with Tomlin and a veteran defensive staff.

"I've dealt with a lot of ups and downs," Jackson said. "My last team for six seasons, there were a lot of coaching changes, a lot of personnel changes. I think just being somewhere like this, where a lot of the roots are already in the ground, a lot of the coaching is the same, a lot of management is the same, a lot of the training, just that culture, it just gets you ready to come in and just to be a part of something like this is just amazing."

Jackson has been a player throughout his career who has been opportunistic. He had multiple interceptions in each of his first five NFL seasons before being shut out in that department last season. But he was part of a Carolina secondary that gave up just 171.5 passing yards per game, the third-lowest total in the league.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

Jackson played a career-high 903 defensive snaps as part of that unit, showing he was fully recovered from an Achilles' tendon injury that forced him to miss the final eight games of the 2022 season.

"I'm a do-it-all corner. I do it all," Jackson said. "I wouldn't expect a lot of Steelers fans to have watched a lot of Panthers games over the years. But if you go back and watch, you'll see a dog. You'll see a corner who's going to get up there in front of anybody and compete. You're going to see a guy who's going to come up and who's going to make tackles at a high level. You're going to see a guy who just wants to win, who wants to be great and who wants to goes out of his way to be the best teammate he could be. 

"And you're getting somebody who's excited to prove themselves. Like I said, I don't expect a lot of Steelers fans to be familiar with my game unless you stumbled upon a Panthers game here in the past, but you're going to see that I'm among some of the best in the league."

Related Content

news

Fitzpatrick embraced what the season brought

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick dealt with injuries in 2023, but he embraced everything that came his way
news

Season 2 was what Austin hoped for

After missing his rookie season injured, the 2023 season was a dream for Calvin Austin III
news

Making them count

Steelers didn't lead NFL in sacks but T.J. Watt still made history on rush
news

Blocks, Boswell and happy returns

Kicking game rose to the occasion in a variety of situations in 2023
news

Taking it away, early or late

Steelers flashed a knack for coming up with timely interceptions in 2023
news

Inconsistent but combustible

Steelers' had splash in passing game in 2023; they'll want more in 2024
news

They proved again they have the running game

It took a while but the Steelers eventually got it going on the ground
news

Are you ready for some football?

Today's slate includes Mahomes-Allen showdown, Dallas-Philly rematch
news

It's all in the family for Wolfley brothers

Craig, Ron Wolfley will serve as color analysts for Steelers, Cardinals
news

It was a tough test for Austin

Calvin Austin III is the Steelers 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner
news

Kazee, Neal enjoying journey together with Steelers

Veteran safeties now playing together at their third NFL stop
Advertising