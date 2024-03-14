Jackson excited to join Steelers after trade from Panthers

"I've watched so much film on Joey," Jackson said. "I probably can tell you every one of his plays from his rookie year. He's exceptional. I just can't wait to go out there and watch him up close and personal and take the field with him and just do everything that this franchise deserves from its corners."

Jackson was a starter from Day 1 with the Panthers. As a rookie in 2018, he and Carolina made the trip to Pittsburgh in a game in which he was matched up on former Steelers star Antonio Brown quite a bit in a 52-21 Pittsburgh victory.

That game left a lasting impression on Jackson.

"I remember being a rookie and coming to Heinz Field for the first time and being just amazed at the heritage and the culture that's just oozing throughout that stadium," Jackson said. "I remember being just starstruck at that. I remember seeing Big Ben (Roethlisberger) for the first time as a rookie, you know, being starstruck at that and AB and all those guys, just the amount of greatness that's attached to this franchise."

And now he's a part of it and the stability the franchise brings with it.

In six seasons in Carolina, Jackson played for five different head coaches. He's looking forward to working with Tomlin and a veteran defensive staff.

"I've dealt with a lot of ups and downs," Jackson said. "My last team for six seasons, there were a lot of coaching changes, a lot of personnel changes. I think just being somewhere like this, where a lot of the roots are already in the ground, a lot of the coaching is the same, a lot of management is the same, a lot of the training, just that culture, it just gets you ready to come in and just to be a part of something like this is just amazing."