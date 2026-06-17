Steelers 2026 opponent preview: New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

(Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium)

Series (including playoffs): Patriots 19-17

Last meeting: Steelers 21, Patriots 14 (2024 at New England)

Coaching: HC: Mike Vrabel; OC: Josh McDaniels; DC: Zak Kuhr; STC: Jeremy Springer

2025: 14-3, first in AFC East Division (3rd total offense; 8th total defense)

From worst in the AFC East for two consecutive seasons to the Super Bowl last season under new coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots didn't begin rolling until a Week 3 loss to the Steelers dropped them to 1-2. The Patriots followed with a 10-game winning streak. After a Week 15 bye, the win streak was broken by the Bills, but at 11-3 the Patriots didn't lose again until the Super Bowl, where the Patriots fell behind the Seattle Seahawks 19-0 on the way to a 29-13 loss.

The Patriots outgained the visiting Steelers 369-203 but turned the ball over a season-high five times, twice inside the Steelers' 5-yard line. The Patriots' ensuing win streak was fueled by the maturation of offensive playmakers Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson. The passer and runner led the Patriots to 13 wins in the 14 games after the loss to the Steelers. In the playoffs, the Patriots beat the Chargers and Texans at home before edging the Broncos on the road. In the Super Bowl, the Patriots couldn't protect Maye as the Seahawks sacked him six times. The Seahawks behind MVP Kenneth Walker gained 141 rushing yards in the win.

Key returnees

* QB Maye's game improved drastically following the loss to the Steelers. The second-year QB, drafted third overall in 2024, came off a rookie passer rating of 88.1, and a 101.3 in the first three games of 2025, to compile a 116.8 rating over the final 14 games to finish at 113.5, good enough for the Pro Bowl, second-team All-Pro, and a second-place finish behind Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the closest NFL MVP vote in 22 years.

* RB Henderson took advantage of Rhamondre Stevenson's fumbles in the loss to the Steelers. In the first three games, the rookie gained only 65 yards at 3.4 per carry. Used more often in the final 14 games, Henderson rushed for 846 yards at 5.3 per carry to finish with 911 rushing yards (5.1 ypc.). The 38th overall pick in last year's draft finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

* CB Christian Gonzalez missed the first three games last season, but the shutdown corner recovered to make his first Pro Bowl. Drafted 17th overall in 2023, Gonzalez allowed only 2 touchdowns in 14 games last season. He didn't intercept a pass until the AFC Championship Game, when his interception at the New England 36 with 2:11 remaining preserved the Patriots' three-point win.

* CB Marcus Jones was named second-team All-Pro as a punt returner after finishing second in the league by 0.018 yards per return. Jones averaged 17.3 yards per return in being named All-Pro for a second time since being drafted by the Patriots in 2022. As the team's nickel cornerback, Jones intercepted three passes.

Key losses

* FS Jaylinn Hawkins, who led the Patriots with 4 interceptions last season, signed with the Ravens in free agency.

* OLB K'Lavon Chaisson signed a one-year contract with the Commanders in free agency. Chaisson was second on the Patriots last season with 7.5 sacks. He followed that up with 3 sacks and 10 QB hits in the playoffs.

* TE Austin Hooper, the No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry, signed with the Falcons in free agency.

* C Garrett Bradbury was traded to the Bears for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Offseason additions

* WRs A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs give Maye two new pass-catchers following his near-MVP second season. A three-time All-Pro, Brown was acquired from the Eagles in a trade for a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder. Doubs, who caught 202 passes and 21 touchdowns in four seasons with the Packers was signed in free agency.

* FS Kevin Byard III turns 33 in August but he's still one of the top ballhawks in the game. Byard led the NFL with 7 interceptions with the Bears last season. Byard ranks second among active players with 36 career interceptions.

* OLB Dre'Mont Jones is a 281-pound edge rusher who was signed away from the Ravens in free agency. The Patriots are Jones's fifth NFL team since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2019. He's averaged 6 sacks per season.

* G Alijah Vera-Tucker was signed in free agency to play left guard, allowing Jared Wilson to move to his natural center position. Vera-Tucker was a first-round pick by the Jets in 2021.

Days 1 & 2 draft picks

Round 1: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah, was the only offensive tackle drafted in the 47 picks following the Steelers' selection of OT Max Iheanachor. The two-year starter at left tackle for the Utes is being groomed to replace 35-year-old right tackle Morgan Moses.

Round 2: DE Gabe Jacas, Illinois, joins Jones as part of the Patriots' plan to replace Chaisson on the left edge.

Round 3: TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame, is expected to replace Hooper as the backup to Henry. A strong blocker, Raridon caught 32 passes for 482 yards (15.1 per reception) for Notre Dame.

Familiar face

Vrabel was drafted by the Steelers in the third round in 1997 out of Ohio State. A 270-pounder, Vrabel left in 2001 to find his spot – linebacker and even tight end – with the Patriots.

Matching up with the Steelers