Steelers 2026 opponent preview: Tennessee Titans

TENNESSEE TITANS

(Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium)

Series (including playoffs): Steelers 49-32

Last meeting: Steelers 20, Titans 16 (2023 at Pittsburgh)

Coaching: HC: Robert Saleh; OC: Brian Daboll; DC: Gus Bradley; STC: John Fassel

2025: 3-14, fourth in AFC South Division (31st total offense; 21st total defense)

The Titans finished 3-14 for the second consecutive season and didn't win a division game for the first time since 1982, when they were the Houston Oilers. The team moved on from second-year head coach Brian Callahan mid-season after a 1-5 start. He was replaced by interim coach Mike McCoy, the former senior offensive assistant. McCoy has since been replaced by former Jets head coach Robert Saleh. The brightest aspect of the Titans' season was the development of rookie quarterback Cam Ward. In the final eight games, the No. 1 overall draft pick completed 62% of his passes, threw 10 TD passes to only 1 interception, and compiled a passer rating of 103.5. His overall passer rating for the season was 80.2. He was sacked 55 times, tied for most in the NFL.

Key returnees

* DT Jeffery Simmons was named to the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro after establishing career highs with 11 sacks, 21 QB hits and 3 forced fumbles. It was Simmons's fourth Pro Bowl in seven seasons. Simmons's sack total was the league high for interior linemen.

* WR Chimere Dike was named to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist and first-team All-Pro after leading the league in punt-return average (17.3) and all-purpose yardage (2,427) in his rookie season. Dike also finished second in the league in kickoff-return yardage (1,588), caught 48 passes for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns as a wide receiver, and rushed 11 times for 18 yards.

Key losses

* TE Chig Okonkwo signed with the Commanders in free agency after leading the Titans with 56 receptions and 560 receiving yards. Gunnar Helm (44 receptions, 357 yards) presumably moves into the No. 1 TE spot.

* OLB/DE Arden Key signed with the Colts in free agency after compiling 16.5 sacks the last three seasons with the Titans.

* DL Sebastian Joseph-Day signed with the Steelers in free agency after compiling 41 tackles, 6 QB hits and 2 sacks in 10 starts last season.

Offseason additions

* WR Wan'Dale Robinson signed a four-year contract in leading an influx of 13 new players to the Titans within the first 24 hours of free agency. Robinson caught 92 passes for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns last season, his first as a full-time starter with the Giants.

* TE Daniel Bellinger was signed to a three-year contract to complement Helm as the No. 2 tight end. Bellinger caught 19 passes for the Giants last season.

* OL Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson were signed to replace the center and right guard combo of Lloyd Cushenberry III and Kevin Zeitler.

* DL John Franklin-Myers was signed to a three-year blockbuster deal in free agency. A classic 4-3 end, Franklin-Myers compiled 14.5 sacks in two seasons with the Broncos. He headlines a concerted effort to upgrade the supporting cast around Simmons.

* DE Jermaine Johnson II was acquired in a trade with the Jets for NT T'Vondre Sweat. The Jets' 2022 first-round pick was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and last season recorded 43 tackles and 3 sacks.

* CBs Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott were signed to three-year contracts in free agency to replace last year's cornerback duo of Darrell Baker Jr. and Jalyn Armour-Davis. The Titans also signed former Chiefs CB Joshua Williams, along with free safety Tony Adams, who will compete with Kevin Winston Jr. for the job left open by the release of Xavier Woods.

* P Tommy Townsend was signed to replace Johnny Hekker. Townsend, a former Pro Bowler with the Chiefs, averaged 47.6 yards per punt and 41.6 net yards per punt last season with the Texans.

Days 1 & 2 draft picks

Round 1: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State, was selected with the No. 4 overall pick after catching 51 passes for 875 yards (17.2 ypr) and 9 TDs last season. The Titans expect Tate to join Calvin Ridley and Robinson as the receiving trio for Ward.

Round 1: DE Keldric Faulk, Auburn, was drafted 31st after a trade of mid-round pick swaps with the Bills. Faulk, a 6-foot-6, 276-pounder, recorded 9 sacks the last two seasons. He won't turn 21 until September.

Round 2: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, is expected to team with last season's leading tackler, rookie Cedric Gray, in the middle of the Titans' defense. Hill was second-team All-America last season.

Familiar face

As part of their massive influx in mid-March, the Titans signed QB Mitch Trubisky to replace Brandon Allen as the backup to Ward. Trubisky spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Steelers, with whom he started seven games and compiled a 77.6 passer rating. Trubisky spent the last two seasons with the Bills without a start.

Matching up with the Steelers