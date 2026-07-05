Steelers 2026 opponent preview: Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

(Monday, Dec. 14, 8:15 p.m. at EverBank Stadium)

Series (including playoffs): Jaguars 15-13

Last meeting: Jaguars 20, Steelers 10 (2023 at Pittsburgh)

Coaching: HC: Liam Coen; OC: Grant Udinski; DC: Anthony Campanile; STC: Heath Farwell

2025: 13-4, first in AFC South Division (11th total offense; 11th total defense)

After a 4-13 2024, the Jaguars hired Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Coen as head coach, and he promptly flipped the record to 13-4, the only rookie coach to ever do so. Coen did it on the backs of MVP candidate quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a defense that ranked first against the run and second in takeaways. The Jaguars opened 4-1, with the highlight being a win against Kansas City that was fueled by the game-changing 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Devin Lloyd. But the Jaguars lost a couple of games, lost No. 2 overall draft pick Travis Hunter to a knee injury during practice, and two games later blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead to Houston in falling to 5-4. But the Jaguars proved resilient in a rebound win against the Los Angeles Chargers, which begat an eight-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Jaguars were nipped in the first round of the playoffs by Buffalo, 27-24, on a late Josh Allen touchdown.

Key returnees

* QB Trevor Lawrence finished fifth in voting for NFL MVP after quarterbacking all 17 games and compiling a 91.0 passer rating.

* LS Ross Matiscik was named to the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive season and first-team All-Pro for the second time. Matiscik was also named second-team All-Pro long snapper in 2024.

* C Jonah Monheim started only two games but was named to the 2025 NFL All-Rookie team.

Key losses

* ILB Devin Lloyd signed a three-year contract with the Panthers on the first day of free agency. Lloyd was named to the 2025 Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro after tying for the team lead with 5 interceptions (tied for most in the league by linebackers) and finishing third on the team with 81 tackles. Ventrell Miller leads a group of in-house replacement candidates.

* RB Travis Etienne signed a four-year blockbuster deal with the Saints the first week of free agency. Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and gained 1,399 yards from scrimmage in 2025.

* FS Andrew Wingard signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on the first day of free agency. Eric Murray will likely slide into Wingard's spot from SS, which will be manned by Antonio Johnson, who had 5 interceptions as a third-year reserve.

* CB Greg Newsome II signed a one-year contract with the Giants in free agency. He'll be replaced by Hunter, who is expected to become a full-time CB/part-time WR this season.

Offseason additions

* RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. signed a two-year deal on the first day of free agency. A part-time starter with the Commanders, Rodriguez – as Coen pointed out – had impressive analytics (expected points added, yards after contact, etc.) while rushing for 500 yards at 4.6 per carry. Rodriguez will compete against in-house candidates Bhayshul Tuten and third-down back LeQuint Allen Jr. for the job.

* DT Ruke Orhorhoro was acquired in a trade with the Falcons for DT Maason Smith. Orhorhoro was drafted out of Clemson in the second round of the 2024 draft, made eight starts last season and compiled 3.5 sacks. He'll be groomed behind 32-year-old Arik Armstead.

Days 1 & 2 draft picks

Round 2: TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M, was a surprise selection at pick 56. Boerkircher was mostly a blocking tight end at Texas A&M and Nebraska. In five college seasons as primarily the No. 2 tight end, the 245-pound Boerkircher caught 38 passes.

Round 3: DT Albert Regis, Texas A&M, is a stout 295-pounder who ran a 4.88 40 at the NFL Combine. Regis will provide run-stuffing depth as a nose tackle.

Round 3: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, is a 6-4, 314-pounder with a shocking 35-inch vertical jump. A first-team All-American, Pregnon could challenge veteran Ezra Cleveland for the starting job at left guard.

Round 3: S Jalen Huskey, Maryland, had 11 career interceptions in college and an even better reputation against the run. He's expected to provide depth for a team that lost free safety Wingard in free agency.

Familiar face

Shaun Sarrett enters his second season as offensive line coach for the Jaguars. A native of Beckley, W.Va, Sarrett's first NFL job was with the Steelers as an offensive assistant in 2012. Sarrett became the assistant line coach to Mike Munchak in 2018 before replacing Munchak in 2019. Sarrett coached the Steelers offensive line for two seasons before moving on to the Chargers, Vikings, and now Jaguars.

Matching up with the Steelers

After hiring a new coaching staff, signing 10 free agents, and trading up to No. 2 overall to draft two-way star Hunter in the 2025 offseason, the Jaguars turned their 4-13 record into 13-4. But this year's offseason has been comparatively quiet. The Jaguars lost their feature back Etienne and middle linebacker Lloyd, along with a couple of starting defensive backs, and didn't have a first-round pick.