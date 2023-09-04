Steelers 2023 team captains announced

Having strong leaders in the locker room is important for any team, and the Steelers don't lack in that area.
The team has a mix of veteran and young leaders on the roster, players who make sure the values Coach Mike Tomlin preaches, such as The Standard is the Standard, are maintained.
They are the ones who lead in multiple ways, from their actions on and off the field, to knowing what to say in key situations.
They are the players the team can depend on, and that is why they were voted the Steelers 2023 team captains.
Steelers' players voted, and this year's team captains are quarterback Kenny Pickett on offense, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt on defense and safety Miles Killebrew on special teams.
Pickett, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a captain for the first time.
Heyward, who is in his 13th season, is a defensive captain for the ninth consecutive year, 2015-23. Watt is a defensive captain for the third time in his career. Watt was also captain in 2020 and 2022.
This is the second time Killebrew was selected as special teams captain, previously earning the honor in 2022.
The following are the Steelers' team captains who have been selected during head coach Mike Tomlin's tenure (since 2007):
|YEAR
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|2007
|Hines Ward, WR
|James Farrior, LB
|James Harrison, LB
|Clint Kriewaldt, LB
|2008
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|James Farrior, LB
|Jeff Reed, K
|Hines Ward, WR
|2009
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|James Farrior, LB
|Jeff Reed, K
|Hines Ward, WR
|James Harrison, LB
|Keyaron Fox, LB
|2010
|Heath Miller, TE
|James Farrior, LB
|Keyaron Fox, LB
|Hines Ward, WR
|2011
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|James Farrior, LB
|Armaz Battle, WR
|Hines Ward, WR
|2012
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Brett Keisel, DE
|2013
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Ryan Clark, S
|Maurkice Pouncey, C
|Brett Keisel, DE
|2014
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Troy Polamalu, S
|Robert Golden, S
|Shaun Suisham, K
|2015
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|William Gay, CB
|Robert Golden, S
|Cam Heyward, DE
|2016
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|William Gay, S
|Robert Golden, S
|Cam Heyward, DE
|2017
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DE
|2018
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DE
|Chris Boswell, K
|Maurkice Pouncey, C
|2019
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DE
|Roosevelt Nix, FB
|Maurkice Pouncey, C
|2020
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DE
|Jordan Dangerfield, S
|Maurkice Pouncey, C
|T.J. Watt, LB
|2021
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DT
|Derek Watt, FB
|2022
|Najee Harris, RB
|Cam Heyward, DT
|Miles Killebrew, S
|Mitch Trubisky, QB
|T.J. Watt, LB
|2023
|Kenny Pickett, QB
|Cam Heyward, DT
|Miles Killebrew, S
|T.J. Watt, LB