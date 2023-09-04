Steelers 2023 team captains announced

Sep 04, 2023 at 12:55 PM
Having strong leaders in the locker room is important for any team, and the Steelers don't lack in that area.

The team has a mix of veteran and young leaders on the roster, players who make sure the values Coach Mike Tomlin preaches, such as The Standard is the Standard, are maintained.

They are the ones who lead in multiple ways, from their actions on and off the field, to knowing what to say in key situations.

They are the players the team can depend on, and that is why they were voted the Steelers 2023 team captains.

Steelers' players voted, and this year's team captains are quarterback Kenny Pickett on offense, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt on defense and safety Miles Killebrew on special teams.

Pickett, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a captain for the first time.

Heyward, who is in his 13th season, is a defensive captain for the ninth consecutive year, 2015-23. Watt is a defensive captain for the third time in his career. Watt was also captain in 2020 and 2022.

This is the second time Killebrew was selected as special teams captain, previously earning the honor in 2022.

The following are the Steelers' team captains who have been selected during head coach Mike Tomlin's tenure (since 2007):

Table inside Article
YEAR OFFENSE DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
2007 Hines Ward, WR James Farrior, LB James Harrison, LB
Clint Kriewaldt, LB
2008 Ben Roethlisberger, QB James Farrior, LB Jeff Reed, K
Hines Ward, WR
2009 Ben Roethlisberger, QB James Farrior, LB Jeff Reed, K
Hines Ward, WR James Harrison, LB Keyaron Fox, LB
2010 Heath Miller, TE James Farrior, LB Keyaron Fox, LB
Hines Ward, WR
2011 Ben Roethlisberger, QB James Farrior, LB Armaz Battle, WR
Hines Ward, WR
2012 Ben Roethlisberger, QB Brett Keisel, DE
2013 Ben Roethlisberger, QB Ryan Clark, S
Maurkice Pouncey, C Brett Keisel, DE
2014 Ben Roethlisberger, QB Troy Polamalu, S Robert Golden, S
Shaun Suisham, K
2015 Ben Roethlisberger, QB William Gay, CB Robert Golden, S
Cam Heyward, DE
2016 Ben Roethlisberger, QB William Gay, S Robert Golden, S
Cam Heyward, DE
2017 Ben Roethlisberger, QB Cam Heyward, DE
2018 Ben Roethlisberger, QB Cam Heyward, DE Chris Boswell, K
Maurkice Pouncey, C
2019 Ben Roethlisberger, QB Cam Heyward, DE Roosevelt Nix, FB
Maurkice Pouncey, C
2020 Ben Roethlisberger, QB Cam Heyward, DE Jordan Dangerfield, S
Maurkice Pouncey, C T.J. Watt, LB
2021 Ben Roethlisberger, QB Cam Heyward, DT Derek Watt, FB
2022 Najee Harris, RB Cam Heyward, DT Miles Killebrew, S
Mitch Trubisky, QB T.J. Watt, LB
2023 Kenny Pickett, QB Cam Heyward, DT Miles Killebrew, S
T.J. Watt, LB

