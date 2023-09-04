Steelers 2023 team captains announced

Having strong leaders in the locker room is important for any team, and the Steelers don't lack in that area.

The team has a mix of veteran and young leaders on the roster, players who make sure the values Coach Mike Tomlin preaches, such as The Standard is the Standard, are maintained.

They are the ones who lead in multiple ways, from their actions on and off the field, to knowing what to say in key situations.

They are the players the team can depend on, and that is why they were voted the Steelers 2023 team captains.

Steelers' players voted, and this year's team captains are quarterback Kenny Pickett on offense, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt on defense and safety Miles Killebrew on special teams.

Pickett, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a captain for the first time.

Heyward, who is in his 13th season, is a defensive captain for the ninth consecutive year, 2015-23. Watt is a defensive captain for the third time in his career. Watt was also captain in 2020 and 2022.