Steelers 2022 team captains announced

Sep 05, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Every team needs leaders.

They are the players who set the standard, who provide the example for young players and veterans alike.

They lead by their actions, often the first ones in the building in the morning, and the last to leave as they always strive to improve.

They are the ones who know what to say, and more importantly when to say it.

They are players who can be depended on when they are on the field, in the locker room, or off the field in any setting.

And that is why they were named the Steelers 2022 team captains.

Steelers' players voted and this year's team captains are running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mitch Trubisky on offense, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt on defense and safety Miles Killebrew on special teams.

Harris is a first-time captain in just his second season and Trubisky is a Steelers captain for the first time after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Heyward, who is in his 12th season, is a defensive captain for the eighth consecutive year. Watt is a defensive captain for the second time in his career. Watt was also captain in 2020.

This is the first time Killebrew, who is in his second season with the team, was voted special teams captain.

The following are the Steelers' team captains who have been selected during head coach Mike Tomlin's tenure (since 2007):

YEAROFFENSEDEFENSESPECIAL TEAMS
2007Hines Ward, WRJames Farrior, LBJames Harrison, LB
Clint Kriewaldt, LB
2008Ben Roethlisberger, QBJames Farrior, LBJeff Reed, K
Hines Ward, WR
2009Ben Roethlisberger, QBJames Farrior, LBJeff Reed, K
Hines Ward, WRJames Harrison, LBKeyaron Fox, LB
2010Heath Miller, TEJames Farrior, LBKeyaron Fox, LB
Hines Ward, WR
2011Ben Roethlisberger, QBJames Farrior, LBArmaz Battle, WR
Hines Ward, WR
2012Ben Roethlisberger, QBBrett Keisel, DE
2013Ben Roethlisberger, QBRyan Clark, S
Maurkice Pouncey, CBrett Keisel, DE
2014Ben Roethlisberger, QBTroy Polamalu, SRobert Golden, S
Shaun Suisham, K
2015Ben Roethlisberger, QBWilliam Gay, CBRobert Golden, S
Cam Heyward, DE
2016Ben Roethlisberger, QBWilliam Gay, SRobert Golden, S
Cam Heyward, DE
2017Ben Roethlisberger, QBCam Heyward, DE
2018Ben Roethlisberger, QBCam Heyward, DEChris Boswell, K
Maurkice Pouncey, C
2019Ben Roethlisberger, QBCam Heyward, DERoosevelt Nix, FB
Maurkice Pouncey, C
2020Ben Roethlisberger, QBCam Heyward, DEJordan Dangerfield, S
Maurkice Pouncey, CT.J. Watt, LB
2021Ben Roethlisberger, QBCam Heyward, DTDerek Watt, FB
2022Najee Harris, RBCam Heyward, DTMiles Killebrew, S
Mitch Trubisky, QBT.J. Watt, LB

