Steelers 2022 team captains announced

Every team needs leaders.
They are the players who set the standard, who provide the example for young players and veterans alike.
They lead by their actions, often the first ones in the building in the morning, and the last to leave as they always strive to improve.
They are the ones who know what to say, and more importantly when to say it.
They are players who can be depended on when they are on the field, in the locker room, or off the field in any setting.
And that is why they were named the Steelers 2022 team captains.
Steelers' players voted and this year's team captains are running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mitch Trubisky on offense, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt on defense and safety Miles Killebrew on special teams.
Harris is a first-time captain in just his second season and Trubisky is a Steelers captain for the first time after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Heyward, who is in his 12th season, is a defensive captain for the eighth consecutive year. Watt is a defensive captain for the second time in his career. Watt was also captain in 2020.
This is the first time Killebrew, who is in his second season with the team, was voted special teams captain.
The following are the Steelers' team captains who have been selected during head coach Mike Tomlin's tenure (since 2007):
|YEAR
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|2007
|Hines Ward, WR
|James Farrior, LB
|James Harrison, LB
|Clint Kriewaldt, LB
|2008
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|James Farrior, LB
|Jeff Reed, K
|Hines Ward, WR
|2009
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|James Farrior, LB
|Jeff Reed, K
|Hines Ward, WR
|James Harrison, LB
|Keyaron Fox, LB
|2010
|Heath Miller, TE
|James Farrior, LB
|Keyaron Fox, LB
|Hines Ward, WR
|2011
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|James Farrior, LB
|Armaz Battle, WR
|Hines Ward, WR
|2012
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Brett Keisel, DE
|2013
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Ryan Clark, S
|Maurkice Pouncey, C
|Brett Keisel, DE
|2014
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Troy Polamalu, S
|Robert Golden, S
|Shaun Suisham, K
|2015
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|William Gay, CB
|Robert Golden, S
|Cam Heyward, DE
|2016
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|William Gay, S
|Robert Golden, S
|Cam Heyward, DE
|2017
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DE
|2018
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DE
|Chris Boswell, K
|Maurkice Pouncey, C
|2019
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DE
|Roosevelt Nix, FB
|Maurkice Pouncey, C
|2020
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DE
|Jordan Dangerfield, S
|Maurkice Pouncey, C
|T.J. Watt, LB
|2021
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB
|Cam Heyward, DT
|Derek Watt, FB
|2022
|Najee Harris, RB
|Cam Heyward, DT
|Miles Killebrew, S
|Mitch Trubisky, QB
|T.J. Watt, LB
