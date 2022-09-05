Steelers 2022 team captains announced

Every team needs leaders.

They are the players who set the standard, who provide the example for young players and veterans alike.

They lead by their actions, often the first ones in the building in the morning, and the last to leave as they always strive to improve.

They are the ones who know what to say, and more importantly when to say it.

They are players who can be depended on when they are on the field, in the locker room, or off the field in any setting.

And that is why they were named the Steelers 2022 team captains.

Steelers' players voted and this year's team captains are running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mitch Trubisky on offense, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt on defense and safety Miles Killebrew on special teams.

Harris is a first-time captain in just his second season and Trubisky is a Steelers captain for the first time after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Heyward, who is in his 12th season, is a defensive captain for the eighth consecutive year. Watt is a defensive captain for the second time in his career. Watt was also captain in 2020.