Steelers 2023 NFL Draft slots are set

The NFL released the complete round-by-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft following compensatory picks being awarded, and the Steelers have a total of seven picks.

The draft will be held April 27-April 29 in Kansas City and the following is a full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks.

2023 Steelers NFL Draft Picks:

First Round – 17th pick in round (17th pick overall)

Second Round –1st pick in round (32nd pick overall – from Chicago Bears via Chase Claypool trade)

Second Round – 18th pick in round (49th pick overall)

Third Round – 17th pick in round (80th pick overall)

Fourth Round – 18th pick in round (120th overall)

Fifth Round – No pick (traded to Seattle Seahawks via Ahkello Witherspoon trade)

Sixth Round –No pick (traded to Denver Broncos via Malik Reed trade)

Seventh Round - 17th pick in round (234th pick overall)