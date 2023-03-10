Steelers 2023 NFL Draft slots are set

The NFL released the complete round-by-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft following compensatory picks being awarded, and the Steelers have a total of seven picks.
The draft will be held April 27-April 29 in Kansas City and the following is a full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks.
2023 Steelers NFL Draft Picks:
First Round – 17th pick in round (17th pick overall)
Second Round –1st pick in round (32nd pick overall – from Chicago Bears via Chase Claypool trade)
Second Round – 18th pick in round (49th pick overall)
Third Round – 17th pick in round (80th pick overall)
Fourth Round – 18th pick in round (120th overall)
Fifth Round – No pick (traded to Seattle Seahawks via Ahkello Witherspoon trade)
Sixth Round –No pick (traded to Denver Broncos via Malik Reed trade)
Seventh Round - 17th pick in round (234th pick overall)
Seventh Round – 24th pick in round (241st pick overall - acquired from the Denver via Malik Reed trade)