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Social Spotlight: Reaction to win over Chargers

Oct 13, 2015 at 09:25 AM

It didn't take long for Steelers players to take to social media after the exciting win over the Chargers, with tweets ranging from singing the praises of the team win to thanking the fans for their support.

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