Smith on Boswell: 'He is detailing his work'

Trust factor: You often hear of it called the 'hands team,' the unit that is sent out on the field for an onside kick. But maybe calling it the 'trust team' would be a more accurate description.

And Cam Sutton is one of those players at the top of the list when trust is a factor.

Sutton came through with two of the biggest plays in the Steelers win over the Los Angeles Chargers, one an interception but the second possibly even more important. The Chargers clawed their way back into the game, and down by seven late they opted for an onside kick. Sutton was called upon as part of the hands team, and came through when he leaped to pull it in and recovered it with just 1:29 on the clock to secure the win.

"The onside kick in our game today is simply the bounce of the ball," said Smith. "It used to be you could line up guys over there, you could shift guys, and you could try to get an advantage. There is really no advantage any more. You have five on the side, they have five on the side defending it. It's really the bounce of the ball. It's how good the kick is and what the bounce of the ball is.