Sizing up Najee, QBs and special teams

MANY HAPPY RETURNS: Free agent-wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski arrived with experience as a punt and kickoff returner for New England and with an understanding of what makes kickoff returns work.

"The guys getting their blocks and keeping their leverage and taking advantage of the mistakes of the kickoff team," he said. "That's what most kickoff returns are, any big ones, mistakes on the other side."

"I've been so impressed with the specialists they have here and the way they approach special teams, it's been awesome. I'm sure it'll click real fast."

The emphasis the Steelers place on special teams made an impression on Olszweski.

That's as it should be according to special teams coordinator Danny Smith.