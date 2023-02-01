Six times Super

Feb 01, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in Steelers history the team won its sixth Super Bowl championship.

February 1, 2009
Super Bowl XLIII
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Florida
Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

It took last second heroics in both halves of Super Bowl XLIII for the Steelers to make history and become the first NFL franchise to win six Super Bowl championships.

The Steelers were holding on to a 10-7 lead near the end of the first half when the Cardinals Karlos Dansby intercepted a tipped Ben Roethlisberger pass at the Steelers 33-yard line. Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner moved his team into scoring position with completions to Tim Hightower, Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.

With the ball at the one-yard line and just 18 seconds to play in the half, the Cardinals were anticipating Lawrence Timmons and James Harrison blitzing, but Harrison gambled and dropped back in coverage and intercepted Warner's pass at the goal line.

What happened after that, nobody could ever have expected. Harrison headed up the sideline, following his blockers and evading would-be tacklers for a 100-yard touchdown return and 17-7 Steelers lead going into the half.

"I got the pick," said Harrison after the game. "You know we had them matched up and it was kind of like, give it time, and I slid over to the right and he threw it right to my hands, and I took off. I was just trying to get to the other side and score seven. It was about my teammates helping me get to the other end. Will and determination to try and do what you need to do and help the team win the game.

"It was very tiring, but it was all worth it. I was just thinking that I had to do whatever I could to get to the other end zone and get seven. I just wanted to help my team win, that was it. That was all I was thinking about."

The Steelers added a third quarter field goal for a 20-7 lead, but the Cardinals mounted a major fourth quarter comeback. Warner connected with Fitzgerald for a 1-yard touchdown to bring the Cardinals within a score at 20-14.

Things continued to go in the Cardinals favor when they pinned the Steelers back at their own one-yard line. On third down, center Justin Hartwig was called for holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety to close the gap to 20-16.

The Cardinals got the ball right back and scored in just seconds when Fitzgerald caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Warner, taking their first lead of the game, 23-20.

The odds were stacked against them, but the Steelers weren't going to be denied. With just 2:30 remaining on the clock Roethlisberger took control, completing four passes for 78 yards, including a 40-yarder to Santonio Holmes, to give the Steelers the ball at the six-yard line. With time ticking away, Roethlisberger found Holmes in the corner of the end zone where he remarkably managed to keep both feet in bounds for the 27-23 lead.

"I said to (Ben) that I wanted to be the guy that made the plays for this team," said Holmes postgame. "I wanted to continue to be great and great players step up in big time games and make great plays."

The Cardinals had one final gasp at pulling out the win, but when linebacker LaMarr Woodley sacked Warner, forcing a fumble that Brett Keisel recovered, history was made.

GAME PHOTOS: Super Bowl XLIII - Steelers vs. Cardinals

Game action photos from Super Bowl XLIII between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

08_Celes_mcf_2060
1 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
2 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
3 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
4 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
5 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
6 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
7 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
8 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
9 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
10 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
11 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
12 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
13 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
14 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
15 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
16 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
17 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
18 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
19 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
20 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
21 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
22 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
23 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
24 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
25 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
26 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SB_md_0991
27 / 111
08_SB_md_0920
28 / 111
08_SB_md_2119
29 / 111
08_SB_md_0931
30 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
31 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
32 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
33 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
34 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
35 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
36 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
37 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
38 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SBda_0233
39 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
40 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
41 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
42 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
43 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
44 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
45 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
46 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
47 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
48 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
49 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
50 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
51 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
52 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
53 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
54 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
55 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
56 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SBdh_00487
57 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
58 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
59 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
60 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
61 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
62 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
63 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
64 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
65 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SBdh_00632
66 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
67 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
68 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
69 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SBdh_00740
70 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
71 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
72 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SBdh_00732
73 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
74 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
75 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
76 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
77 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
78 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
79 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
80 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
81 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

John Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
82 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
83 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
84 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
85 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SBdh_01313
86 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
87 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Danielle Hudak/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
88 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
89 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
90 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

John Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
91 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
92 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
93 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
94 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
95 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
96 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
97 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
98 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
99 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SBjw_0703
100 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
101 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
102 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
103 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
104 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
105 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
106 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
08_SBjw_0859
107 / 111
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
108 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
109 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
110 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.
111 / 111

The Super Bowl XLIII game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 27-23.

Jack Wolf/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

An epic draft class

On January 29, 1974, the Steelers drafted four future Hall of Famers

news

A legend was drafted

Joe Greene was selected in the first round of the 1969 NFL Draft on this day

news

Ben said goodbye after 18 seasons

Ben Roethlisberger retired one year ago today after 18 remarkable seasons with the Steelers

news

A special day in Steelers history

On this day Chuck Noll was hired, Art Rooney Sr. was born and two Hall of Famers were drafted

news

The day Tomlin took over

Coach Mike Tomlin was hired by the Steelers on this day in 2007

news

A re-match like no other

The Steelers won their third Super Bowl when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys on this day in Steelers history

news

The day two Hall of Fame careers began

'Cowher Power' took over Pittsburgh on this day in Steelers history

news

Another super win

On this day in Steelers history, the team won their fourth Super Bowl

news

An incredible duo called it quits

On this day in Steelers history Hall of Famers John Stallworth and Donnie Shell retired

news

Winning back-to-back championships

The Steelers won their second straight Super Bowl when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys on this day in Steelers history

news

The first of many for the 70s Steelers

On this day in Steelers history the team won Super Bowl IX

Advertising