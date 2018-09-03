Labriola On

First 2018 depth chart lists Dobbs as Ben's backup

Sep 03, 2018 at 11:05 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

Using the Steelers regular season-opening roster as the guide, it appears Joshua Dobbs not only won a roster spot with his play during training camp and the preseason, but he also won the job of being Ben Roethlisberger's backup on game days.

On that depth chart, Dobbs is listed No. 2 at quarterback behind Roethlisberger, with rookie Mason Rudolph at No. 3. That typically would mean that Dobbs would be the backup and in uniform for games, while Rudolph would be inactive, because the Steelers typically do not dress three quarterbacks for games.

Other interesting elements on the season-opening depth chart:

Because he's listed as the primary backup at both left guard and, more importantly, at center, B.J. Finney again will be the primary backup along the interior of the offensive line. Chuks Okorafor (left tackle) and Zach Banner (tight tackle) are listed as the primary backups at those positions, but because Okorafor has spent more time working within the Steelers system, it's reasonable to expect him to open the season as the swing tackle.

On game days, there typically are seven offensive linemen in uniform, which would mean it will be Finney and Okorafor to be dressed in addition to the regular starting five. That's assuming that Ramon Foster, listed No. 1 at left guard, is healthy enough to start against the Browns in Cleveland.

The defensive depth chart reflects what has been seen on the field down the stretch of the preseason.

Jon Bostic and Vince Williams are the starting inside linebackers, and T.J. Watt is the starting left outside linebacker and Bud Dupree is the starting right outside linebacker. Because he's listed as the backup at both outside spots, Anthony Chickillo is the No. 3 outside linebacker.

In the secondary, the Steelers have added a 12th position called "nickel cornerback," and the starter at that spot is Mike Hilton. Also in the secondary, because No. 1 pick Terrell Edmunds is listed as Morgan Burnett's backup at strong safety, he figures to be the starter in Cleveland if Burnett is unable to play.

As for special teams, Ryan Switzer is listed as the No. 1 returner of both punts and kickoffs.

Related Content

news

Labriola on Ben Roethlisberger

A significant and dynamic player in Steelers history has retired after 18 seasons
news

Statement from Rooney on Roethlisberger's retirement

Team President Art Rooney II released a statement on Ben Roethlisberger's retirement on Thursday afternoon
news

Ben - In Pictures

Check out some of the best images of Ben Roethlisberger throughout his Steelers career
news

Asked and Answered: Jan. 27

A mistake in Loudermilk's listed weight created confusion about his future position
news

Watt selected as PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt was voted the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year
news

Nizialek signed to Reserve/Future contract

The team signed punter Cameron Nizialek to a Reserve/Future contract
news

Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

The Steelers provided $451,500 in donations to community organizations through the team's Social Justice Fund in 2021
news

Big Ben until the very end

Passing game highlights authored by Roethlisberger in a variety of ways
news

The awards keeping coming for Watt

T.J. Watt is the 2021 winner of the AFC Defensive Player of the Year  presented by the 101 Awards
news

Harris, Harvin named to All-Rookie Team

Najee Harris and Pressley Harvin III were named to the All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America
news

Asked and Answered: Jan. 25

A switch to a 4-3 defensive alignment would leave All-Pro T.J. Watt without a position
news

Heyward, Watt named first-team All-NFL

Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt were named first-team All-NFL by the Pro Football Writers of America
Advertising