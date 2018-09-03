First 2018 depth chart lists Dobbs as Ben's backup

Using the Steelers regular season-opening roster as the guide, it appears Joshua Dobbs not only won a roster spot with his play during training camp and the preseason, but he also won the job of being Ben Roethlisberger's backup on game days.

On that depth chart, Dobbs is listed No. 2 at quarterback behind Roethlisberger, with rookie Mason Rudolph at No. 3. That typically would mean that Dobbs would be the backup and in uniform for games, while Rudolph would be inactive, because the Steelers typically do not dress three quarterbacks for games.

Other interesting elements on the season-opening depth chart:

Because he's listed as the primary backup at both left guard and, more importantly, at center, B.J. Finney again will be the primary backup along the interior of the offensive line. Chuks Okorafor (left tackle) and Zach Banner (tight tackle) are listed as the primary backups at those positions, but because Okorafor has spent more time working within the Steelers system, it's reasonable to expect him to open the season as the swing tackle.

On game days, there typically are seven offensive linemen in uniform, which would mean it will be Finney and Okorafor to be dressed in addition to the regular starting five. That's assuming that Ramon Foster, listed No. 1 at left guard, is healthy enough to start against the Browns in Cleveland.

The defensive depth chart reflects what has been seen on the field down the stretch of the preseason.

Jon Bostic and Vince Williams are the starting inside linebackers, and T.J. Watt is the starting left outside linebacker and Bud Dupree is the starting right outside linebacker. Because he's listed as the backup at both outside spots, Anthony Chickillo is the No. 3 outside linebacker.

In the secondary, the Steelers have added a 12th position called "nickel cornerback," and the starter at that spot is Mike Hilton. Also in the secondary, because No. 1 pick Terrell Edmunds is listed as Morgan Burnett's backup at strong safety, he figures to be the starter in Cleveland if Burnett is unable to play.