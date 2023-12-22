Saying thank you to Steelers fans

Dec 22, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

This Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is team's annual 'Thank You Fans' game, always held during the last regular season home game.

It's an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support Steelers Nation provides during the season and year-round.

The team is currently running a "Thank You Fans Sweepstakes" on Steelers.com and among the prizes being awarded are an Alex Highsmith autographed authentic jersey, a T.J. Watt autographed full sized helmet, a Kenny Pickett autographed authentic football, a Cameron Heyward autographed football and a Minkah Fitzpatrick autographed football.

On game day, the appreciation will continue at Acrisure Stadium, beginning before the gates even open. Free hot chocolate will be available at the Gate A Lawn where you can watch Mastro Ice Sculptors hard at work and the Prize Wheel on Art Rooney Avenue will be supercharged with extra prizes.

Steelers President Art Rooney II will deliver a 'Thank You' message to the fans that will be shown on the scoreboard for those in attendance at the game.

All fans attending the game will automatically be entered to win prizes simply by scanning their mobile ticket when they enter Acrisure Stadium. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game, with them being distributed through all four quarters.

Season ticket holders who have had perfect attendance this season have been randomly selected to be honored and receive an autograph football and one fan will be surprised with a trip to the 2024 NFL Draft. The season ticket holder advisory board will also receive autographed footballs as a thank you.

There will also be a surprise giveaway for a trip to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Fans who have been pre-selected will be able to go on the field postgame to kick a field goal and take photos.

The Neighborhood Ford Store's Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes winner will be revealed on game day as well.

