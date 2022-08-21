Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

MASON RUDOLPH
Quarterback
With no running game to speak of, and staring at a 15-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, the Steelers needed their quarterback to make plays if they were going to have a chance to come back and win Saturday night's preseason game in Jacksonville. Mason Rudolph was up to the challenge.
In an 11-play, 46-yard drive that ended with Nick Sciba's 38-yard field goal, Rudolph completed 7-of-8 for 38 yards, and the Steelers deficit was cut to 15-10. Then after Justin Layne's interception got the ball back for the offense, Rudolph completed 4-of-6 for all 52 yards on that drive plus the 1-yard touchdown to Tyler Snead that gave the Steelers the points they needed to escape with a 16-15 victory that raised their preseason record to 2-0.
Rudolph finished 17-for-21 (81 percent) for 127 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 107.7, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Tyler Vaughns, who led the team with four catches for 56 yards; Kenny Pickett, who completed 6-of-7 (86 percent) for 76 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 151.5; Layne, who had two tackles and that critical interception; Benny Snell, who caught two passes for 15 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, and also contributed a tackle on special teams; and Robert Spillane, who led the team with seven tackles on defense and added one on special teams.