Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

MASON RUDOLPH

Quarterback

With no running game to speak of, and staring at a 15-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, the Steelers needed their quarterback to make plays if they were going to have a chance to come back and win Saturday night's preseason game in Jacksonville. Mason Rudolph was up to the challenge.

In an 11-play, 46-yard drive that ended with Nick Sciba's 38-yard field goal, Rudolph completed 7-of-8 for 38 yards, and the Steelers deficit was cut to 15-10. Then after Justin Layne's interception got the ball back for the offense, Rudolph completed 4-of-6 for all 52 yards on that drive plus the 1-yard touchdown to Tyler Snead that gave the Steelers the points they needed to escape with a 16-15 victory that raised their preseason record to 2-0.

Rudolph finished 17-for-21 (81 percent) for 127 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 107.7, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.