Player of the Week

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Aug 20, 2022 at 10:42 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

MASON RUDOLPH
Quarterback

With no running game to speak of, and staring at a 15-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, the Steelers needed their quarterback to make plays if they were going to have a chance to come back and win Saturday night's preseason game in Jacksonville. Mason Rudolph was up to the challenge.

In an 11-play, 46-yard drive that ended with Nick Sciba's 38-yard field goal, Rudolph completed 7-of-8 for 38 yards, and the Steelers deficit was cut to 15-10. Then after Justin Layne's interception got the ball back for the offense, Rudolph completed 4-of-6 for all 52 yards on that drive plus the 1-yard touchdown to Tyler Snead that gave the Steelers the points they needed to escape with a 16-15 victory that raised their preseason record to 2-0.

Rudolph finished 17-for-21 (81 percent) for 127 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 107.7, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Tyler Vaughns, who led the team with four catches for 56 yards; Kenny Pickett, who completed 6-of-7 (86 percent) for 76 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 151.5; Layne, who had two tackles and that critical interception; Benny Snell, who caught two passes for 15 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown, and also contributed a tackle on special teams; and Robert Spillane, who led the team with seven tackles on defense and added one on special teams.

Related Content

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His batted pass that turned into an INT and fumble recovery for a TD provided early hope vs. KC

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Four sacks leaves him 1.5 away from breaking Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

93 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving put him over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 8th time

news

Haden is the Digest Player of the Week

His tackle with 27 seconds left turned the ball over on downs and clinched a 19-13 victory

news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

In his return to the lineup, Fitzpatrick contributed 8 tackles and his first interception of 2021

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger keyed a rally that had the team score 27 points in the fourth quarter

news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks late in a tie game could have set up the team to pull out a victory

Advertising