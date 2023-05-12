Roster set for 2023 rookie minicamp

The Steelers will hold their three-day rookie minicamp this weekend, the first time the team's 2023 Draft Class and undrafted free agents will be together as a group.
In addition to the draft picks and undrafted free agents the team added, the team will also have some first-year players participating this weekend as well as players who were invited on a tryout basis.
Among those invited to participate on a tryout basis are several players with local ties, including University of Pittsburgh linebacker Tylar Wiltz and Duquesne University receiver Dwayne Menders. Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, who played eight seasons, is also taking part, trying out as a long snapper.
The Steelers also invited kicker Alfredo Gachuz to participate after he impressed team representatives at a Steelers kicking clinic in Mexico City last month.
Gachuz, who is from Mexico, plays for the Raptors in the LFA, Mexico's professional football league. He was also drafted in the first round of the 2023 CFL Draft earlier this month. Watch a video feature in Spanish about his journey to Pittsburgh.
The team's rookie minicamp roster is below.
1st YEAR
|NO
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|17
|Scott Nelson
|SS
|6-2
|203
|Wisconsin
|30
|Chris Wilcox
|CB
|6-2
|195
|BYU
|33
|Master Teague
|RB
|5-11
|225
|Ohio State
|68
|William Dunkle
|G
|6-5
|330
|San Diego State
|87
|Rodney Williams
|TE
|6-4
|235
|UT Martin
ROOKIES
|NO
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|2
|Tanner Morgan
|QB
|6-2
|215
|Minnesota
|3
|B.T. Potter
|K
|5-10
|200
|Clemson
|16
|Jordan Byrd
|WR
|5-9
|170
|San Diego State
|24
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|6-2
|193
|Penn State
|27
|Cory Trice Jr.
|DB
|6-3
|206
|Purdue
|40
|Monte Pottebaum
|FB
|6-1
|244
|Iowa
|40
|David Perales
|LB
|6-3
|255
|Fresno State
|51
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|6-2
|240
|Wisconsin
|66
|James Nyamwaya
|DE
|6-5
|305
|Merrimack
|74
|Spencer Anderson
|OL
|6-5
|305
|Maryland
|77
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|6-5
|311
|Georgia
|80
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|6-7
|264
|Georgia
|95
|Keeanu Benton
|DT
|6-4
|309
|Wisconsin
TRYOUT PLAYERS
|NO
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|4
|Tyrell Ajian
|S
|6-0
|190
|Kentucky
|5
|Bryce Perkins
|QB
|6-3
|210
|Virginia
|5
|Khoury Bethley
|S
|5-11
|205
|Arizona State
|6
|Hunter Johnson
|QB
|6-2
|210
|Clemson
|6
|Sylvonta Oliver
|CB
|5-9
|175
|Memphis
|9
|Tyler Moore
|CB
|6-0
|185
|Fort Valley State
|10
|Tylar Wiltz
|LB
|6-1
|210
|Pittsburgh
|11
|Tyler Tate
|LB
|6-3
|265
|Millerville
|14
|O'Rien Vance
|LB
|6-2
|260
|Iowa State
|18
|Adam Korsak
|P
|6-2
|185
|Rutgers
|19
|Alfredo Gachuz Lozada
|K
|5-10
|210
|Mexico Tryout Camp
|21
|Jaden Blue
|WR
|6-0
|192
|Virginia Tech
|24
|Darryl Jones
|WR
|6-3
|195
|North Carolina State
|25
|Stacy Chukwumezie
|WR
|6-2
|180
|Northern Arizona
|26
|Johnny Buchanan
|LB
|6-0
|230
|Delaware
|27
|Dwayne Menders
|WR
|5-11
|170
|Duquesne
|28
|Toa Taua
|RB
|5-9
|218
|Nevada
|29
|Alfonzo Graham
|RB
|5-9
|195
|Morgan State
|35
|Peter Oliver
|RB
|6-1
|222
|Holy Cross
|41
|Maverick Wolfley
|TE
|6-3
|255
|West Florida
|46
|Toby Ndukwe
|LB
|6-3
|250
|Sam Houston State
|48
|Nick Boyle
|LS
|6-6
|270
|Delaware
|50
|Mike Panasiuk
|C
|6-4
|300
|Michigan State
|51
|Dacquari Wilson
|C
|6-3
|295
|North Carolina A&T
|54
|Jeremy Cooper
|G
|6-2
|295
|Cincinnati
|54
|Quinton Bell
|LB
|6-4
|220
|Prairie View
|60
|Brandon Gaddy
|DT
|6-3
|295
|Alabama State
|66
|Chance Lytle
|G
|6-7
|329
|Duke
|67
|Xach Gill
|DE
|6-5
|300
|Temple
|68
|Dion Bergan
|DT
|6-1
|294
|Wake Forest
|72
|Darian Bryant
|OT
|6-6
|320
|Virginia Union
|72
|Gabe Oladipo
|DT
|6-2
|295
|Texas Tech
|79
|Chidi Okeke
|OT
|6-6
|315
|Tennessee State