Roster set for 2023 rookie minicamp

May 12, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will hold their three-day rookie minicamp this weekend, the first time the team's 2023 Draft Class and undrafted free agents will be together as a group.

In addition to the draft picks and undrafted free agents the team added, the team will also have some first-year players participating this weekend as well as players who were invited on a tryout basis.

Among those invited to participate on a tryout basis are several players with local ties, including University of Pittsburgh linebacker Tylar Wiltz and Duquesne University receiver Dwayne Menders. Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, who played eight seasons, is also taking part, trying out as a long snapper.

The Steelers also invited kicker Alfredo Gachuz to participate after he impressed team representatives at a Steelers kicking clinic in Mexico City last month.

Gachuz, who is from Mexico, plays for the Raptors in the LFA, Mexico's professional football league. He was also drafted in the first round of the 2023 CFL Draft earlier this month. Watch a video feature in Spanish about his journey to Pittsburgh.

The team's rookie minicamp roster is below.

1st YEAR

Table inside Article
NONAMEPOSHTWTCOLLEGE
17Scott NelsonSS6-2203Wisconsin
30Chris WilcoxCB6-2195BYU
33Master TeagueRB5-11225Ohio State
68William DunkleG6-5330San Diego State
87Rodney WilliamsTE6-4235UT Martin

ROOKIES

Table inside Article
NONAMEPOSHTWTCOLLEGE
2Tanner MorganQB6-2215Minnesota
3B.T. PotterK5-10200Clemson
16Jordan ByrdWR5-9170San Diego State
24Joey Porter Jr.CB6-2193Penn State
27Cory Trice Jr.DB6-3206Purdue
40Monte PottebaumFB6-1244Iowa
40David PeralesLB6-3255Fresno State
51Nick HerbigLB6-2240Wisconsin
66James NyamwayaDE6-5305Merrimack
74Spencer AndersonOL6-5305Maryland
77Broderick JonesOT6-5311Georgia
80Darnell WashingtonTE6-7264Georgia
95Keeanu BentonDT6-4309Wisconsin

TRYOUT PLAYERS

Table inside Article
NONAMEPOSHTWTCOLLEGE
4Tyrell AjianS6-0190Kentucky
5Bryce PerkinsQB6-3210Virginia
5Khoury BethleyS5-11205Arizona State
6Hunter JohnsonQB6-2210Clemson
6Sylvonta OliverCB5-9175Memphis
9Tyler MooreCB6-0185Fort Valley State
10Tylar WiltzLB6-1210Pittsburgh
11Tyler TateLB6-3265Millerville
14O'Rien VanceLB6-2260Iowa State
18Adam KorsakP6-2185Rutgers
19Alfredo Gachuz LozadaK5-10210Mexico Tryout Camp
21Jaden BlueWR6-0192Virginia Tech
24Darryl JonesWR6-3195North Carolina State
25Stacy ChukwumezieWR6-2180Northern Arizona
26Johnny BuchananLB6-0230Delaware
27Dwayne MendersWR5-11170Duquesne
28Toa TauaRB5-9218Nevada
29Alfonzo GrahamRB5-9195Morgan State
35Peter OliverRB6-1222Holy Cross
41Maverick WolfleyTE6-3255West Florida
46Toby NdukweLB6-3250Sam Houston State
48Nick BoyleLS6-6270Delaware
50Mike PanasiukC6-4300Michigan State
51Dacquari WilsonC6-3295North Carolina A&T
54Jeremy CooperG6-2295Cincinnati
54Quinton BellLB6-4220Prairie View
60Brandon GaddyDT6-3295Alabama State
66Chance LytleG6-7329Duke
67Xach GillDE6-5300Temple
68Dion BerganDT6-1294Wake Forest
72Darian BryantOT6-6320Virginia Union
72Gabe OladipoDT6-2295Texas Tech
79Chidi OkekeOT6-6315Tennessee State

