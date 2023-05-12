Roster set for 2023 rookie minicamp

The Steelers will hold their three-day rookie minicamp this weekend, the first time the team's 2023 Draft Class and undrafted free agents will be together as a group.

In addition to the draft picks and undrafted free agents the team added, the team will also have some first-year players participating this weekend as well as players who were invited on a tryout basis.

Among those invited to participate on a tryout basis are several players with local ties, including University of Pittsburgh linebacker Tylar Wiltz and Duquesne University receiver Dwayne Menders. Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, who played eight seasons, is also taking part, trying out as a long snapper.

The Steelers also invited kicker Alfredo Gachuz to participate after he impressed team representatives at a Steelers kicking clinic in Mexico City last month.