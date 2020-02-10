Roster Recap: Offseason happenings

With the offseason fully underway, and free agency still over a month away, now is the perfect time for an update on what changes have taken place for the Steelers this offseason.
The biggest one is likely not a player, but a coaching change. The Steelers added Matt Canada to the staff this offseason as the team's quarterbacks' coach. The team hasn't had a separate quarterbacks' coach since Randy Fichtner took over as offensive coordinator in 2018 and assumed both duties.
"Mike (Tomlin) and I both felt it was an opportunity we had," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "It was good to add somebody to the staff to help with the young quarterbacks as well as help with the offensive stuff. We're happy someone like Matt, who we knew from down the hall here (at Pitt) and liked some of work he's done. We're happy to have him on board."
There were other moves as well so far this offseason, including signing linebacker Tuzar Skipper to a two-year contract. Skipper originally joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, made the initial 53-man roster, but was released and claimed by the New York Giants. He was released by the Giants and added to their practice squad but claimed by the Steelers on Nov. 19 and signed to the active roster.
The team also signed players to reserve/future contracts at the end of the season, many who had been on the team's practice squad during the year. Only players who weren't on active rosters when the 2019 season ended can be signed to reserve/future contracts.
Here is a full rundown of the moves.
Quarterback J.T. Barrett – Signed a reserve/future contract. Barrett was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Dec. 24. Barrett entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signed by the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then he was released 14 times in 19 months before landing with the Steelers. Started four seasons at Ohio State (2014-17), winning a National Championship, while completing 769 passes for 9,434 yards and 104 touchdowns. He added 3,263 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns on the ground.
Wide receiver Jamal Custis – Signed a reserve/future contract. Custis was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 18. Originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, but didn't make the 53-man roster. Played college ball at Syracuse where he had 51 receptions for 906 yards and six touchdowns his senior season.
Offensive tackle Christian DiLauro – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent a portion of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. DiLauro originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft and spent a short time on their practice squad, as well as spending time with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. He played college football at Illinois.
Offensive tackle Derwin Gray – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Played at Maryland where he appeared in 35 games, starting 25 of them. Started 10 of 12 games at left tackle his redshirt senior season.
Running back Darrin Hall – Signed a reserve/future contract. Hall, who played at the University of Pittsburgh, spent time on the Steelers' practice squad during the season. He originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He has since spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers but was released by the Packers prior to the start of the regular season. While at Pitt he broke Tony Dorsett's yard per carry average with a 7.48-yard per carry average, beating Dorsett who had a 6.6-yard per carry average set in 1975.
Wide receiver Quadree Henderson – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent part of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Henderson originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Pittsburgh following the 2018 NFL Draft. Henderson has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Giants.
Wide receiver Anthony Johnson – Signed a reserve/future contract. Johnson was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Bucs, before being released before the start of the regular season. Johnson was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad in September and spent the 2019 season there. He played college football at the University of Buffalo where he caught 133 passes for 2,367 yards and 25 touchdowns in two seasons.
Safety Tray Matthews - Signed a reserve/future contract. Matthews was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Dec. 24. Matthews originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He also spent time on the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts practice squads. Played college football at Auburn where he started 33 of the 36 games he played.
Defensive end Henry Mondeaux – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent the 2019 season on the practice squad. Signed with the Steelers originally in the 2019 offseason. Mondeaux, who played at the University of Oregon, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the Saints during training camp and was signed to the Saints practice squad before the last game of the 2018 season. While at Oregon, Mondeaux won the school's Tough Man Award, presented to a player for his 'Will to Win.' His senior year he started 13 games, finishing with 45 tackles, six for a loss, and five sacks.
Cornerback Alexander Myres – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent part of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. Myers, who played at the University of Houston, finished the 2018 season with 63 tackles, including 53 solo stops, and one interception. He also had six pass defenses.
Tight end Kevin Rader – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Originally signed a reserve/future contract early in the 2019 offseason. Signed by the Green Bay Packers last year as an undrafted rookie free agent, spending training camp with the team. Played collegiately at Youngstown State where he had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area.
Tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Was originally signed by the Steelers through the NFL's International Player Pathway program on May 10, 2018 and spent the season on the practice squad. Before joining the Steelers played for Worcester Warriors Rugby Football Club of the English Premiership, where he played in 23 games from 2014-17 before joining the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
Linebacker Tuzar Skipper - Signed a two-year contract. Skipper originally joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, made the initial 53-man roster, but was released and claimed by the New York Giants. He was released by the Giants and added to their practice squad but claimed by the Steelers on Nov. 19 and signed to the active roster.
Running back Ralph Webb – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent part of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Signed a reserve/future contract after the 2018 season as well. Was on the Steelers practice squad for a portion of the 2018 season, signed in December because of injuries at running back. Webb was originally signed by the New England Patriots after the 2018 NFL Draft, released at the end of the preseason and signed to the practice squad. He was released from the Patriots practice squad during the season, signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad, and later released from the Bucs and signed by the Steelers.