Roster Recap: Offseason happenings

Wide receiver Anthony Johnson – Signed a reserve/future contract. Johnson was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Bucs, before being released before the start of the regular season. Johnson was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad in September and spent the 2019 season there. He played college football at the University of Buffalo where he caught 133 passes for 2,367 yards and 25 touchdowns in two seasons.

Safety Tray Matthews - Signed a reserve/future contract. Matthews was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Dec. 24. Matthews originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He also spent time on the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts practice squads. Played college football at Auburn where he started 33 of the 36 games he played.

Defensive end Henry Mondeaux – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent the 2019 season on the practice squad. Signed with the Steelers originally in the 2019 offseason. Mondeaux, who played at the University of Oregon, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the Saints during training camp and was signed to the Saints practice squad before the last game of the 2018 season. While at Oregon, Mondeaux won the school's Tough Man Award, presented to a player for his 'Will to Win.' His senior year he started 13 games, finishing with 45 tackles, six for a loss, and five sacks.

Cornerback Alexander Myres – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent part of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. Myers, who played at the University of Houston, finished the 2018 season with 63 tackles, including 53 solo stops, and one interception. He also had six pass defenses.

Tight end Kevin Rader – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Originally signed a reserve/future contract early in the 2019 offseason. Signed by the Green Bay Packers last year as an undrafted rookie free agent, spending training camp with the team. Played collegiately at Youngstown State where he had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area.

Tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson – Signed a reserve/future contract. Spent the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Was originally signed by the Steelers through the NFL's International Player Pathway program on May 10, 2018 and spent the season on the practice squad. Before joining the Steelers played for Worcester Warriors Rugby Football Club of the English Premiership, where he played in 23 games from 2014-17 before joining the NFL's International Player Pathway program.

Linebacker Tuzar Skipper - Signed a two-year contract. Skipper originally joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, made the initial 53-man roster, but was released and claimed by the New York Giants. He was released by the Giants and added to their practice squad but claimed by the Steelers on Nov. 19 and signed to the active roster.