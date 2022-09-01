Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive lineman Trent Scott to the 53-man roster.

Allen, who was released on Tuesday, has played in 33 games, starting three, since he was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Scott originally signed a one-year contract this offseason and was also released on Tuesday. Scott has played in 53 games with 19 starts in four seasons. He spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, 2018-19, and two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, 2020-21. Scott originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State.

In a corresponding move, the team placed receiver Calvin Austin III and safety Damontae Kazee on the Reserve/Injured List.

Austin, the Steelers fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, didn't see any action in the preseason because of his injury. While at Memphis, Austin was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2020 and 2021, contributing not just on offense but also on special teams. He finished his career ranked second in school history with 22 receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards with 2,541 and fifth in receptions with 156. He also returned punts, including 29 for 323 yards, an 11.1-yard average, and two touchdowns.

Kazee, who was injured against the Lions in the preseason, was signed to a one-year contract in May. He is in his sixth season, playing his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent. In his five seasons, Kazee has 241 tackles, 166 of them solo stops, and three tackles for a loss. He has 12 career interceptions, 17 passes defenses and seven forced fumbles.The Steelers also continue to fill out their practice squad, signing three more players on Thursday.

The team signed defensive back Mark Gilbert, tight end Justin Rigg and linebacker Chapelle Russell. They will join the eight players the team added to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Teams can add up to 16 players on the practice squad for the 2022 season, and the Steelers currently have 11 players on the practice squad.

A look at the new practice squad signings.

Defensive Back Mark Gilbert: Gilbert returns to the Steelers after spending part of the 2021 season and the 2022 preseason with the Detroit Lions. He played in eight games for the Lions last season, finishing with three tackles and a forced fumble, which came in the Week 10 game against the Steelers. The Steelers originally signed Gilbert after the 2021 NFL Draft as an undrafted rookie free agent, and he spent the first five weeks of the 2021 season on the Steelers practice squad. Gilbert has strong NFL and Pittsburgh ties as his uncle, Sean Gilbert starred at the University of Pittsburgh and played 11 seasons in the NFL and his cousin, Darrelle Revis, also played at the University of Pittsburgh and had an impressive 11-year NFL career, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2009.

Tight End Justin Rigg: Rigg was with the Cincinnati Bengals for the preseason, pulling in a three-yard touchdown pass in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Rigg joined the Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Kentucky where he set a school record for most games played, 63, which included starting 35 games.

Linebacker Chapelle Russell: Russell spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing in 16 games, starting one, and finishing the year with 14 tackles. In his two years in the NFL, he has played in a total of 27 games, with one start. Was originally drafted by the Tamp Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 241st overall selected. He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Bucs practice squad and was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Jan. 11, 2021.