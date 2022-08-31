Transactions

Presented by

Steelers add eight to practice squad

Aug 31, 2022 at 05:40 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers added eight players to their practice squad on Wednesday, all of them players the team released to get down to the 53-man roster.

The team signed offensive linemen William Dunkle, John Leglue and Ryan McCollum, defensive lineman Carlos Davis, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Hamilcar Rashed, safety Elijah Riley and wide receiver Cody White.

All teams are able to sign 16 players to the practice squad this year, and veterans are permitted to be signed again this season.

PHOTOS: 2022 Steelers practice squad

Take a look at the Steelers practice squad heading into Week 1 of the 2022 season

DT Carlos Davis - No. 73
1 / 16

DT Carlos Davis - No. 73

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Carlos Davis - No. 73
2 / 16

DT Carlos Davis - No. 73

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G William Dunkle - No. 73
3 / 16

G William Dunkle - No. 73

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
G William Dunkle - No. 73
4 / 16

G William Dunkle - No. 73

OT John Leglue - No. 77
5 / 16

OT John Leglue - No. 77

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT John Leglue - No. 77
6 / 16

OT John Leglue - No. 77

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Ryan McCollum - No. 62
7 / 16

G Ryan McCollum - No. 62

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Ryan McCollum - No. 62
8 / 16

G Ryan McCollum - No. 62

Detroit Lions
RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26
9 / 16

RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26
10 / 16

RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Hamilcar Rashed - No. 46
11 / 16

LB Hamilcar Rashed - No. 46

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Hamilcar Rashed - No. 46
12 / 16

LB Hamilcar Rashed - No. 46

AP2021
S Elijah Riley - No. 37
13 / 16

S Elijah Riley - No. 37

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Elijah Riley - No. 37
14 / 16

S Elijah Riley - No. 37

2022
WR Cody White - No. 15
15 / 16

WR Cody White - No. 15

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Cody White - No. 15
16 / 16

WR Cody White - No. 15

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

More on the practice squad players below:

Defensive Lineman Carlos Davis: Davis was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 11 games in his two seasons with the team without any starts. He has 11 career tackles, including four tackles for a loss.

Offensive Lineman William Dunkle: Dunkle joining the Steelers in training camp. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in May with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dunkle played college football at San Diego State (2018-21) where he started at right guard in 30 of his 32 games played. In 2021 he earned All-America honors from the Associated Press, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

Offensive Lineman John Leglue: Leglue originally was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Denver Broncos following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released by the Broncos following the 2019 training camp and was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The Green Bay Packers signed Leglue off the Saints practice squad in 2019.

Running Back Anthony McFarland Jr.: McFarland was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games, with no starts, over two seasons. He has 36 carries for 116 yards, a 3.2-yard average. He also has seven receptions for 65 yards.

Offensive lineman Ryan McCollum: McCollum was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp. McCollum signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw playing time with the Lions, including starting one game.

Linebacker Hamilcar Rashed: Rashed was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets during training camp. Rashed originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal in January. He played in the Jets Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, playing 16 snaps.

Safety Elijah Riley: Riley was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets during training camp. He started the last seven games in 2021 for the Jets, after he was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He finished with 45 tackles and three tackles for a loss. Riley, who played at Army, originally signed with the Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Wide Receiver Cody White: White played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, finishing with five receptions for 33 yards. He spent time on the Steelers practice squad in 2020. White was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2020 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Tune in: Steelers fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers make two trades; release five players

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, while also making two trades

news

Steelers make first round of roster moves

The Steelers made multiple moves on Tuesday morning as they work to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster

news

Steelers claim Riley off waivers

The Steelers claimed safety Elijah Riley off waivers from the Jets

news

Steelers reduce roster to 80 players

The Steelers released five players to get down to the mandatory 80-man roster

news

Steelers sign Ealy

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy

news

Steelers sign Borghi

The Steelers signed running back Max Borghi

news

Steelers make roster moves on Tuesday

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, including one following practice

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Steelers claim Rashed off waivers

The team claimed Hamilcar Rashed and waived/injured Ulysees Gilbert III

news

Johnson signed to a new three-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Diontae Johnson to a new three-year contract

news

Steelers sign Teague III

Steelers sign Master Teague III; place Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List

Advertising