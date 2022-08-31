Steelers add eight to practice squad

More on the practice squad players below:

Defensive Lineman Carlos Davis: Davis was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 11 games in his two seasons with the team without any starts. He has 11 career tackles, including four tackles for a loss.

Offensive Lineman William Dunkle: Dunkle joining the Steelers in training camp. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in May with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dunkle played college football at San Diego State (2018-21) where he started at right guard in 30 of his 32 games played. In 2021 he earned All-America honors from the Associated Press, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

Offensive Lineman John Leglue: Leglue originally was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Denver Broncos following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released by the Broncos following the 2019 training camp and was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The Green Bay Packers signed Leglue off the Saints practice squad in 2019.

Running Back Anthony McFarland Jr.: McFarland was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games, with no starts, over two seasons. He has 36 carries for 116 yards, a 3.2-yard average. He also has seven receptions for 65 yards.

Offensive lineman Ryan McCollum: McCollum was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp. McCollum signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw playing time with the Lions, including starting one game.

Linebacker Hamilcar Rashed: Rashed was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets during training camp. Rashed originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal in January. He played in the Jets Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, playing 16 snaps.

Safety Elijah Riley: Riley was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets during training camp. He started the last seven games in 2021 for the Jets, after he was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He finished with 45 tackles and three tackles for a loss. Riley, who played at Army, originally signed with the Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Wide Receiver Cody White: White played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, finishing with five receptions for 33 yards. He spent time on the Steelers practice squad in 2020. White was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2020 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.