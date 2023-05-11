Rookies ready to get to work

He isn't alone in that mindset.

"I am excited," said defensive back Cory Trice Jr., the defensive back from Purdue who was selected in the seventh round. "I can't wait to get back to playing football again. I am excited to put on for Pittsburgh, to put on for my family and stuff like that. Go out there and play my game and be myself.

"I know they love to win here. They are always winning. It's a winning organization and I am excited to be a part of it and ready to contribute."

Trice wasted no time making himself familiar with the Steelers roster since he was drafted and knows there are some seasoned veterans who he will be leaning on to learn the ropes once OTAs and the rest of the offseason program hits.

"Guys like Patrick Peterson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, those types I am going to learn from," said Trice. "I have always been a guy who is a sponge, able to soak things in and learn from the older guys. I am a guy who isn't afraid to ask for help. I know those guys have been in the league for a long time, and that is a goal of mine, so I am going to pick their brains as much as I can."

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Minnesota, knows this is an opportunity to show what he can do at the next level, even if it is just the first few days.