Rookie Recap: Najee Harris

"He's a complete back."

Those were the words of Coach Mike Tomlin when the Steelers selected running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and those words held true all season.

Harris proved to be a complete back, with his ability to contribute not just in the ground game, but in the passing game and as a blocker all season.

Harris, who was voted the winner of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the Steelers Rookie of the year and named to the 2022 Pro Bowl as a replacement, finished the regular season with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, which includes 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. Harris, who led all rookies in yards from scrimmage, was second in the NFL among rookies with 10 touchdowns, which includes seven rushing and three receiving.

Harris set multiple Steelers rookie records in 2021, including passing Franco Harris for most rushing yards in a single-season by a Steelers rookie with 1,200 yards. Franco Harris had 1,055 rushing yards in 1972.

He also set a rookie record for most yards from scrimmage in a single season, passing Le'Veon Bell who had 1,259 yards from scrimmage in 2013.