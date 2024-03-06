Rookie Recap: Spencer Anderson

When an offensive lineman is selected in the seventh round, the immediate thought by many is they just won't be able to make it, won't be able to find a spot on the roster. At best, landing on the practice squad until they settle in is an option.
But tackle Spencer Anderson beat the odds.
Anderson, the Steelers final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 251st pick overall, made the team's 53-man roster and spent the entire season on it.
While Anderson didn't see a lot of playing time, with very few snaps on offense while seeing more on special teams, he did play in eight games as well as the team's AFC Wild Card game.
One of the biggest things Anderson brings to the table is his versatility. He has the ability to play all five positions on the line, although tackle is his main spot. But when it comes to dressing an extra offensive lineman, that versatility is a key.
"It does help me a lot," said Anderson. "A lot of times teams only carry seven, eight or nine offensive linemen and most of the time guys aren't able to snap the ball or play guard and tackle. Some guys are only position specific. Me having experience at all five, even a handful of snaps at left tackle, that helps me a lot. Snapping the ball, a lot of guys don't like to snap the ball or have the overall knowledge for it.
"I pride myself on being a football nerd. I pay attention to defensive coverage. I pay attention to tendencies. Little things like that. When you know it, it slows the game down. It helps you a lot. You aren't processing as much in your brain and the game comes easier to you."