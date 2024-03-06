Rookie Recap: Spencer Anderson

One of the biggest things Anderson brings to the table is his versatility. He has the ability to play all five positions on the line, although tackle is his main spot. But when it comes to dressing an extra offensive lineman, that versatility is a key.

"It does help me a lot," said Anderson. "A lot of times teams only carry seven, eight or nine offensive linemen and most of the time guys aren't able to snap the ball or play guard and tackle. Some guys are only position specific. Me having experience at all five, even a handful of snaps at left tackle, that helps me a lot. Snapping the ball, a lot of guys don't like to snap the ball or have the overall knowledge for it.