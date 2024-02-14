 Skip to main content
Rookie Recap: Darnell Washington

Feb 14, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Darnell Washington's numbers aren't anything that make your eyes pop out of your head from his rookie season, with seven receptions for 61 yards for the tight end who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

But numbers don't always tell the story. 

When he was in the lineup, Washington was used more in a blocking role, doing the 'dirty work' for the offense. 

It's work he readily accepts, but he also welcomes the opportunity to see his role grow in 2024.  

"Everyone wants to be involved. Everyone wants a piece of the pie," said Washington. "Some people's pieces are bigger. I don't complain about anything. 

"I love doing the dirty work and whoever decides that part, if they want me to do more of the dirty work, I am all for it. I am 110 percent in. I value my role. I embrace it. If I keep getting to do it, it's a blessing."

Washington said doing that dirty work is something that drives him, and he doesn't do it for the recognition, he does it for the love of the game. 
 
"It's actually fun," said Washington. "Sometimes people notice it, sometimes they don't. If it's a big run, big play, sometimes they value it, sometimes they don't. 

"It's just what I do. If I make a key block, I cherish that moment. I just keep to myself and don't worry about other's opinions or thoughts. I just stick to myself." 

Washington was part of an overall rookie class that drew praise from Coach Mike Tomlin at the end of the season for the contributions they made. 

"I thought we got quality production from them," said Tomlin of the rookie class. "In many instances, they didn't wilt, which was good. We were thoughtful about their participation in most instances early on in an effort so they could be available for us down the stretch. That played out relatively well, to be quite honest with you.

"I'm excited about the group. Guys in that group, I think they got bright futures ahead of them and excited about being a component of their development."

PHOTOS: Best of 2023 - Tight Ends

Take a look at photographs of Steelers tight ends from the 2023 season

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10.
1 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH.
2 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10.
3 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80), and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7.
4 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80), and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10.
5 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6.
6 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17.
7 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17.
8 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10.
9 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16.
10 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16.
11 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 28-14.
12 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 28-14. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 24-0.
13 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 24-0. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7.
14 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-15.
15 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-15. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17.
16 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10.
17 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10.
18 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17.
19 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10.
20 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end coach Alfredo Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7.
21 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end coach Alfredo Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 28-14.
22 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 28-14. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 28-14.
23 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 28-14. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts beat the Steelers 30-13.
24 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts beat the Steelers 30-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7.
25 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18.
26 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18.
27 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) scores a touchdown during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6.
28 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18.
29 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6.
30 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10.
31 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18.
32 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10.
33 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: RECEIVING

Longest Receptions    
12 vs. New England Patriots, Dec 07, 2023
10 at Cincinnati Bengals, Nov 26, 2023
10 at Houston Texans, Oct 01, 2023
8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec 23, 2023
...1 more at 8.

