Rookie Recap: Keeanu Benton

When the Steelers drafted defensive lineman Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49th overall pick, there was instant excitement about what he could bring to the defense.

"He's a big, strong guy. Really active. Good hands," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on draft day. "For a big guy, you'll see him venture outside the box chasing things down. He's got a good motor. You can see he's in really good shape. He plays a lot of snaps. Sometimes you'll watch guys and they're splitting snaps with other guys. He's an 80 to 85 percent guy. So, he keeps himself in really good shape, really good competitive sphere, big strong guy. I like him."

Fast forward to the end of the 2023 season, and Benton didn't disappoint.

As the season wore on, his playing time increased, starting nine of 17 games, including eight of the last nine games at nose tackle.

"You see him understanding the game a little more," said Austin. "He's big. He's strong. I think really the big thing for him is he's gotten better because, as the season has gone on, he started to understand blocking schemes a little better. When guys that are really talented kind of understand what's coming at you, then they have an opportunity to defeat it, and he's starting to get to that."

Benton finished the regular season with 36 tackles, 20 of them solo stops, and recorded his first NFL sack in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I'm really excited about the prospects of his future," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his season ending press conference. "He's really talented. I think he's capable of being dominant sooner rather than later. And so, the question is how quickly can we make that happen and what are our roles in doing so. We had a real good conversation about what that looks like foundationally and how do we build."

Benton saw his game grow as the season progressed, a lot of which he credited to learning from the veterans around him.