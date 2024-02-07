 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rookie Recap: Keeanu Benton

Feb 07, 2024 at 03:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

When the Steelers drafted defensive lineman Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49th overall pick, there was instant excitement about what he could bring to the defense. 

"He's a big, strong guy. Really active. Good hands," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on draft day. "For a big guy, you'll see him venture outside the box chasing things down. He's got a good motor. You can see he's in really good shape. He plays a lot of snaps. Sometimes you'll watch guys and they're splitting snaps with other guys. He's an 80 to 85 percent guy. So, he keeps himself in really good shape, really good competitive sphere, big strong guy. I like him." 

Fast forward to the end of the 2023 season, and Benton didn't disappoint. 

As the season wore on, his playing time increased, starting nine of 17 games, including eight of the last nine games at nose tackle.

"You see him understanding the game a little more," said Austin. "He's big. He's strong. I think really the big thing for him is he's gotten better because, as the season has gone on, he started to understand blocking schemes a little better. When guys that are really talented kind of understand what's coming at you, then they have an opportunity to defeat it, and he's starting to get to that."

Benton finished the regular season with 36 tackles, 20 of them solo stops, and recorded his first NFL sack in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

"I'm really excited about the prospects of his future," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his season ending press conference. "He's really talented. I think he's capable of being dominant sooner rather than later. And so, the question is how quickly can we make that happen and what are our roles in doing so. We had a real good conversation about what that looks like foundationally and how do we build." 

Benton saw his game grow as the season progressed, a lot of which he credited to learning from the veterans around him.  

"That comes with going under the veteran's wings," said Benton. "Getting to know your body. Learning techniques to keep up with your body early. It's good that a lot of our older guys are open books, and we can ask those questions. They let us be their shadow, guys like Larry (Ogunjobi), Cam (Heyward), T.J. (Watt), all those guys. Taking care of my body was a big part of it."

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: DEFENSIVE

Total Tackles    
6 vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov 12, 2023
4 at Cleveland Browns, Nov 19, 2023
4 at Houston Texans, Oct 01, 2023
3 at Baltimore Ravens, Jan 06, 2024
2 more at 3

Solo Tackles    
3 vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov 12, 2023
2 at Cleveland Browns, Nov 19, 2023
2 vs. Tennessee Titans, Nov 02, 2023
1 more at 2

Sacks    
1.0 at Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 24, 2023
         
Passes Defensed    
1 vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov 12, 2023

Forced Fumbles    
1 vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec 03, 2023
1 at Houston Texans, Oct 01, 2023

Tackles For Loss    
1 at Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 24, 2023

PHOTOS: Keeanu Benton 2023 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers DL Keeanu Benton from the 2023 season

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a postseason Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 31-17. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 27-17. (Douglas DeFlice / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 27-17. (Douglas DeFlice / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Douglas DeFlice/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Tampa, FL. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Titans 20-16. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23. (Joe Nicholson / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23. (Joe Nicholson / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Joe Nicholson/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23. (Joe Nicholson / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 30-23. (Joe Nicholson / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Joe Nicholson/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 49ers beat the Steelers 30-7. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 21-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. The Steelers defeated the Rams 24-17. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Stephen Pinchback / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stephen Pinchback/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts beat the Steelers 30-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The Colts beat the Steelers 30-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. The Texans beat the Steelers 30-6. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 37

Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Packers 23-19. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 34-11. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 34-11. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 34-11. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 34-11. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rookie Recap: Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. started his NFL career off strong
news

Rookie Recap: Broderick Jones

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones stepped up to the plate in his rookie season
news

Rookie Recap: Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren was a pleasant surprise for the Steelers
news

Rookie Recap: Mark Robinson

Linebacker Mark Robinson came on strong at the end
news

Rookie Recap: Connor Heyward

Heyward ready to take the next step
news

Rookie Recap: Calvin Austin III

Austin's rookie season wasn't what he had hoped for
news

Rookie Recap: DeMarvin Leal

Leal looking for more in 2023
news

Rookie Recap: George Pickens

Pickens was a human highlight reel his rookie season
news

Rookie Recap: Kenny Pickett

The Steelers No. 1 pick stepped into the starting lineup and never looked back
news

Rookie Recap: Pressley Harvin III

Harvin stayed strong during a trying season
news

Rookie Recap: Tre Norwood

Norwood proved he could handle being a 'Swiss Army Knife'
Advertising