Rookie Recap: Kendrick Green

Feb 08, 2022 at 12:31 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The center position is one that is rich in tradition for the Steelers, one that landed multiple players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And for Kendrick Green, he knew early on the best way to learn what it means to play center for the black in gold.

In advance of his first training camp, Green did exactly what he should have, he watched film of Maurkice Pouncey, who retired following the 2020 season after an amazing 11-year career.

"When I got here in the summer, just trying to learn the offense. There was a bunch of Maurkice Pouncey tape up there," said Green. "I like the way he plays. He plays hard. He tries to play physical and put his hands on guys. That's something I've been trying to work on myself."

Green, who like Pouncey wears No. 53, was the team's third round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 87th pick overall.

PHOTOS: Kendrick Green 2021 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers C Kendrick Green from the 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Lions 26-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Lions 26-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Nathan Klok / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Nathan Klok / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nathan Klok/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Joe Haeg (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Will Navarro / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Joe Haeg (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Will Navarro / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Navarro/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Green played at the University of Illinois, starting all eight games in 2020, and finishing out his college career with 33 straight starts.

He was a USA Today second team All-America selection, an Associated Press All-Big Ten first team selection and a consensus All-Big Ten first team selection.

Green played both center and guard in his college career, starting three games at center in 2020, but stepped in right away for Pouncey as the team's starting center.

He started the first 15 games of the season, before not playing in the final two games of the regular season and the Wild Card Round game, even though he was active.

It was a challenging task and one that had Green facing some ups and downs throughout the season. But they were challenges he attacked head on, playing with intensity and fight.

"I play with a mean streak," said Green. "I play hard. I play physical. I've played football that way my whole life. It's just who I am. Growing up, the neighborhood I am from. I am from a neighborhood called the East Bluff in Peoria, Illinois. It's kind of a rough place to live. Just growing up with that aggressive vibe is what I needed."

