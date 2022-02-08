Rookie Recap: Kendrick Green

Green played at the University of Illinois, starting all eight games in 2020, and finishing out his college career with 33 straight starts.

He was a USA Today second team All-America selection, an Associated Press All-Big Ten first team selection and a consensus All-Big Ten first team selection.

Green played both center and guard in his college career, starting three games at center in 2020, but stepped in right away for Pouncey as the team's starting center.

He started the first 15 games of the season, before not playing in the final two games of the regular season and the Wild Card Round game, even though he was active.

It was a challenging task and one that had Green facing some ups and downs throughout the season. But they were challenges he attacked head on, playing with intensity and fight.